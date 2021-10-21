The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Angela Dean Arnold, 30, Emory Street, Oxford; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Brandon Shane Biddy, 25, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• John Anthony Criswell Jr., 37, Marshall Drive, Monticello; forgery, probation violation.
• Derrick Alan Crooms, 45, homeless; aggravated child molestation - four counts; aggravated sexual battery - two counts, child molestation - five counts, enticing a child for indecent purposes, incest - two counts, rape - three counts.
• Pokey Donyun Daniels, 32, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; aggravated stalking, battery, cruelty to children, false imprisonment.
• Michael Anthony Floyd Jr., 40, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, probation violation, terroristic threats and acts.
• William Eugene Fouts, 52, homeless, parole violation.
• Jeannie Anna Haghighat, 64, Lakeview Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Travis Theobe Hardeman, 31, Washington Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Michael Scott Hooks, 51, homeless; parole violation.
• Adam Luera, 23, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, entering auto, parole violation.
• Jeremiah Jamal Marshall, 31, Sable Circle, Covington; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Jessica Ann McPherson, 38, Wynn Road, McDonough; probation violation.
• Terry Lasharn Milliner II, 31, Southgate Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Erin Nicole Peckinpaugh, 30, Hunters Ridge Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ricardo Nicholas Roddney, 28, Dove Way, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Freddie Leon Sams III, 29, West Shore Court, Brunswick; probation violation.
• Terrence Keyon Savage, 39, Columbia Drive, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Joshua Brandon Scott, 35, Bentley Place Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Retasha Nicole Seaborn, 34, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault upon peac officer, criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property.
• William Andrew Sharp, 38, Westbrook Court, Tucker; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances.
• Jamal Oliver Williams, 33, Heaton Place Trail, Covington; simple battery.
• Dustin Levi Wilson, 26, Concord Road, Shady Dale; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jessica Eujena Wise, 33, Brockett Road, Clarkston; probation violation.
• Katelyn Marie Joy Wrinkle, 29, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances.
• Quinton O’Brien Bandy, 30, Lake Ride Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, DUI - alcohol.
• Ganija Ann-Marie Bell, 7, Highland Southwest, Covington; hit and run.
• Dinesh Kumar Bhakta, 56, Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, open container, reckless driving.
• Lauren Ayres Boggs, 40, Woodhaven Circle, Athens; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; public drunkenness; simple assault.
• Zikerria Sierra Brooks, 17, Dorthy Lane, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jose Leonel Cadena-Vasquez, 18, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• George Alexander Cepeda-Smith, 30, Southgate Trail, Conyers; driving without headlights when raining, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no seat belts, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Leon Cecil Conley III, 41, Belair Trail, Stockbridge; cruelty to animals - 16 counts.
• James Michael Davis, 50, White Birch Drive, Covington; public drunk, public indecency.
• Saquais Jatauris Tyreik Finley, 23, Village Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• James Lee Fox Jr., 39, Taylor Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Steven Adolph Guerrero, 52, Francis Avenue, Stone Mountain; DUI - alcohol, failure to yield, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington; public drunk.
• Tony Curtis Harris, 54, Lazy Point, Oxford; DUI - alcohol.
• Michael Lewis Hill, 47, Riverbrooke Terrace, Covington; battery.
• Christopher Lakel Horton, 35, Wynfield Keep, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Jamari Tushonde James, 17, Autumn Way, Covington; entering auto.
• Cameron Johnston, 19, Spring Drive, Conyers; no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jharis Du’Vae Jones, 34, Mills Landing, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Gerald Wesley Kirk, 32, Pickett Bridge Road, Covington; aggravated assault, simple battery.
• Rodriguez Demonteze Knight, 34, Moury Avenue, Atlanta; false statements or writings.
• Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 28, High Falls Road, Griffin; DUI - drugs.
• Savannah Jo McDaniel, 30, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 44, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington; possession of marijauna less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• John Leland Morris, 42, Thompson Avenue, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Kevin Nava-Ortiz, 25, Coke Street, Oxford; financial transaction card fraud - two counts
• Morin Leobardo Rodriguez, 27, Highland Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Joshua Darryn Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• James Vincent Thomas, 48, Oxford Road, Oxford; battery.
• Jacob Cody Whatley, 26, Aiken Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Clarence Wendell Williams, 54, Channing Cope Road, Covington; forgery.
• Demetrius Armand Williams, 21, Lionsgate Drive, Conyers; simple assault.
