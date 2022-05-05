The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Alvin Adonis Bailey, 33, Wehunt Road, Monticello; probation violation.
• Anthony Carlos Baisden, 39, East Spring Street, Monroe; probation violation.
• Christopher Cody Bates, 31, Russell Braden Road, Covington; cruelty to children - two counts, terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Breonna Renee Bell, 24, Spring Valley Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• James Kevin Benton, 44, Nicole Drive, Monroe; driving while license suspended or revoked, impeding traffic flow, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation.
• Aaron Charles Bridges, 34, North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Adam Marc-Anthony Briggs, 23, Delowe Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Carmen Janell Britt, 25, Grove Pointe Court, Locust Grove; drugs not in original container, DUI - alcohol, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Darven Anthony Chastain, 25, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine.
• Charley Frank Curtis Jr., 38, Robin Landing Way, Decatur, probation violation.
• Michael David Donahue, 31, East Avenue, Mooresville, N.C.; probation violation.
• Susan Marie Dubose, 51, Salem Road, Covington; criminal damage to property, theft by shoplifting.
• James Lee Fox Jr., 40, Taylor Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Shawn Gaither, 56, Dawson Drive, East Point; probation violation.
• Jonathan Tyler Gilbert, 21, Klondike Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Travis Dwayne Grier, 41, Old River Road, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Tyrese Deondre Hammond, 22, Collierwood Way, Augusta; penalty for failure to appear.
• James William Hardegree, 33, Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington; criminal attempt to commit misdemeanor, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, theft by taking, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Lorenzo Kenneth Hardeman, 38, County Road 213, Newborn; disorderly conduct.
• Dana Lavar Hart, 37, Parkwood Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Jacob Jabarri James, 23, Linwood Drive, Covington; operation of a vehicle without current plate, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, wrong class of drivers license.
• Timothy Lydell Key Jr., 39, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
• Tosha Danielle Kidd, 31, Laney Court, Monticello; probation violation.
• Kadija Sharda Lackey, 28, Myrtle Grove Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lavarus Maddox, 36, Harmony Place, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Kevin lee McClure, 28, Kathy Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Samuel John Miller, 25, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; probation violation.
• David Dalton Millwood, 23, Anderson Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, wrong class of drivers license.
• Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 49, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge; probation violation.
• Brittney Roxane Richards, 27, Luis Miles Road, Milledgeville; probation violation.
• Avery Jamell Singleton, 41, Binghampton Lane, Lawrenceville; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving.
• Keidric Antwonn Smith, 35, Welch Street, Atlanta; aggravated assault, child support default, driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Ricky Eldon Stacey, 44, Pinecrest Drive, Clayton; criminal attempt.
• Darryl Lee Tuck, 55, homeless; child molestation.
• Kirk Glendell Waters, 40, Chandler Fields Drive, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Christopher Jerrod Williams, 45, homeless; probation violation.
• Joshua Isaiah Williams, 19, Willshire Walk, Covington; probation violation.
• Lawrence Fitzgerald Wright, 55, South Racetrack Street, Swainsboro; probation violation.
• Antonio Balderas, 37, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Georgina Ruiz Cervantes, 35, Access Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, speeding.
• T’Keyah Shalese Cullins, 29, Windscape Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Charles Dwayne Edwards, 31, Artie Court, Oxford; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearem or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts.
• Casey Elisabeth Fields, 23, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Melyk Elijah Folds, 17, Leigh Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, unlawful possession of firearm or weapons.
• Alonza Walker Fowler, 21, Cedar Grove, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield.
• Victoria Jo-Aloysia Gardner, 38, Sugar Creek Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Ticirica Shalamoan Howard, 32, Johnson Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Antonio Bernard Hurst, 46, South Lake Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Julian Giovanni Joyner, 25, Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford; improper lane usage, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Gerald Lemichael Leonard, 23, Holly Hill, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Chanta Maria McMillan, 42, Winchester Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Percy Arthur Parker, 26, Ashford Way, Griffin; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, habitual violator, reckless driving, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, failure to appear.
• Elfreda Lanetta Parks, 47, Lanella Parkway, Covington; simple battery.
• Sarah Jane Powell, 40, Loh Road, Monticello; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, suspeånded/revoked/cancelled registration.
• Antoniya Kisheyvon Riddle, 26, Crestview Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, move over law.
• Autumn Marie Simmons, 27, Ellis Trail, Covington; DUI - alcohol, DUI - drugs.
• Chrichon Devontae Toney, 23, Stewart Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Justin lee Walberg, 32, Pope Road, Monticello; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Brad Tyrone Williams, 31, Mote Crossing Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, following too closely, open container.
• Veronica Ann Zenon, 52, Hannah Haven Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
