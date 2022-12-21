The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:
• Linda Kaye Aikens, 56, Hillside Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Raina Alisa Gail Akin, 17, Tucker Mill Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Michael Joseph Del Cristo, 32, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, unlawful purchase/possession 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• Pamela Sue Hamby, 50, Kirkland Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Quintavious Charod Hanchett, 30, Booker T. Washington, Tenille; probation violation.
• Crissy Ann Harrison, 47, Ben Circle, Douglas; forgery, probation violation.
• Cedric Bernard Height, 41, Shenandoah Point, Covington; probation violation.
• Jonathan Thomas Howell, 44, Morgan Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Cedric Cortez James, 42, Trelawney Drive, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Dustin Kane James, 28, Darby Road, Covington; simple assault, probation violation.
• Milton Lawrence, 47, Roberts Drive, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Brandi Michelle Moore, 35, Lakeview Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, violation of family violence order.
• Arthur Lehman Owens, 76, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Carrie Ann Parish, 39, Mill Pond Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• Irving Manean Serrano, 31, Paden Drive, Lawrenceville; battery.
• Ashley Viens Young, 39, Yancey Circle, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Michael David Allen, 32, Atha Street, Monroe; battery.
• Bobby Joseph Brown, 29, Fountain Crest Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Corbin Scott Burrell, 23, Arrow Point Road, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding.
• Zyon Trevai Byrd, 18, Amberjack Trail, Covington; carrying weapon in school safety zone or school functions.
• Yeremi Alexander Carias Mendez, 18, Garret Way, Milledgeville; driving without a valid license, no seat belts, speeding.
• Dominique Lenard Charles, 34, Sherwood Drive, Florence, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Jonathan Julius Chinn, 18, North Sterling Lake, Covington; simple assault - four counts.
• William Joseph Clark, 33, West Fulton Street, Newborn; homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding.
• Rosa Morales Flores, 37, Lynn Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Michael Dyilan Glover, 24, Kristen Place, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Wilson Eduardo Godinez Perez, 30, Sparrows Lane, Norcross; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Maxine Susan Hodges, 30, Indian Creek Circle, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol.
• Rolland Hines Jackson, 60, White Birch, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Denniqua Chanise James, 28, North Circle Drive, Ellenwood; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Michael Vincent Jones, 43, Standley Street, North Richmond, Texas; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding.
• Crissy Lee Martin, 41, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving whilel license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Millard McKeithan Jr., 62, Jersey Social Circle Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Kenyola Eufure Saul, 24, Heaton Place Trail, Covington; battery.
• Herbert Devito Sears, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington; DUI - less safe, improper stopping on highway, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Allana Symone Simmons, 24, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Ke’Shan Demarr Stewart, 22, Wyndmont Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper passing, no proof of insurance.
• David Lamar Williams, 53, Tree Crest Parkway, Decatur; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael Antwane Williams, 37, Vine Street, Madison; failure to appear.
