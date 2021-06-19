The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
German Demetrius Brown♦ , 29, Pine Street, Porterdale; criminal damage to property, theft by taking.
Frank Childers Jr.♦ , 53, homeless; probation violation.
Octavius Demon Clark♦ , 28, homeless; criminal trespass.
Christopher Stephen Clark Jr.♦ , 23, Belmont Way, Covington; aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts.
Calvin Leon Glover♦ , 60, Welding Place, Covington; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, improper stopping on highway, open container.
Connie Michelle Glover♦ , 48, Johnson Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
Aaliyah Michaela Goode♦ , 23, Spring Lake, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Ronnie Thomas Harris Jr.♦ , 49, homeless, probation violation.
Shannon Renee Horne♦ , 39, Spring Road, Covington; battery against a person 65 or older, cruelty to children, probation violation.
James Tylik Amorie♦ , 19, Greenway Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, armed robbery, duty to report accient, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless driving, terrorist threats and acts.
Sylvester Kanard Johnson♦ , 31, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; criminal trespass.
William Trey Jones♦ , 32, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
Kevin Allen Key♦ , 31, Spring Trace, Decatur; bond revocation.
Dan Michael Parker♦ , 61, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; aggravated assault, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker♦ , 25, homeless; battery.
Tahgee Jerome Pickens♦ , 18, Green Acres Drive, Covington; armed robbery.
Errol James Raymond Jr.♦ , 40, Canoga Court, McDonough; fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, simple assault.
Brittany Nichole Reid♦ , 31, Cross Creek Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Charles Edward Schott♦ , 43, Creekside Lane, Covington; DUI — drugs, no seat belts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Tristan Allen Stover♦ , 25, Freeman Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
Gerardo Mardleno Suarez♦ , 39, Graystone Drive, Covington; aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, probation violation, simple battery a gainst a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Ashley Marie Taylor♦ , 29, Sable Circle, Covington; drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II drug, probation violation.
Larry Steven Walden♦ , 48, Greensboro Road, Madison; probation violation.
Richard Austin White♦ , 56, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; aggravated stalking.
Javoris Sanchez Worthy♦ , 24, Raintree Bend, Lithonia; fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane usage, reckless driving, speeding.
Austin Antonio Albino♦ , 22, Stone Creek Drive, Covington; theft of lost or mislaid property.
Jerry Lee Buckhault♦ , 25, Riverbend Drive, McDonough; theft of lost or mislaid property.
Connie Michelle Glover♦ , 48, Johnson Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
Deandres Ingram, 29, Ivy Street, Porterdale; aggravated battery.
Brandon Rashard Kendricks♦ , 25, Manor Oak Drive, Covington; certificate of registration, replacement of lost registration certificate, DUI — alcohol.
Fredtriel Quannelius Locklin♦ , 29, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence, improper lane usage, no child restraint.
Donnie O’Neal Mitchell Jr.♦ , 24, Salem Road, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery.
Jimmy Ray Parrett♦ , 52, Buck Trail, Social Circle; criminal trespass, theft by taking.
Yasmine Mazin Rosario♦ , 33, Forest Hills Drive, Conyers, DUI — alcohol.
Octavia Victoria Ross♦ , 37, Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
Jayla Simone Smith♦ , 22, Spring Street, Social Circle; theft by taking.
Stevie Boston Smith♦ , 48, Polly Court, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, discharging firearm while under the influence.
Tiffanie Renae Townley♦ , 27, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; DUI — alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence, no child restraint, no seat belts.
Davion Jakiel Tuggle♦ , 20, Fleets Drive, Covington; duty to report accident, no proof of insurance.
Jennifer Brook West♦ , 38, Ashley Way, Covington; simple assault.
Shari Ti Ta Anna Wiley, 32, Provident Circle, Lithonia; terroristic threats or acats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.