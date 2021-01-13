The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Scottie Lee Boughter, 34, Mallard Court, Madison; probabtion violation.
• Jack Walter Daniels, 37, Pinecrest Drive, Covington; battery - FV; criminal trespass - FV; parole violation.
• Ariyan Quanya Franklin, 19, Mabry Farms Court, Covington; violation of bond conditions and ankle monitor.
• Edward Allen Hair, 28, Elizabeth Lane, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Katy Ann Hess, 36, Ga. Highway 11, Monroe; disobeying traffic control device; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI - alcohol; hit and run; open container violation; passing on solid yellow line; fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Daja LaPrincess Hill, 25, Garden Road, Gainesville; failure to appear.
• Jonathan Scott Lynn, 37, Catle Hill Court, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Jeremy Nicholas McCart, 34, Keys Ferry Road, McDonough; parole violation; possession of methamphetamine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Asia Chanel Melvin, 22, Navajo Trail, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Matthew Stephen Reymundo, 39, Oakcrest Court, Covington; alteration of license plates, improper license plate; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine.
• Stevie Boston Smith, 48, Polly Court, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, two counts; discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Sean Allen D’Alvia, 30, Poplar Street, Porterdale; harassing phone calls, stalking - FV.
• Valeria Diaz, 22, Mill Street, Covington; DUI- alcohol; following too closely.
• Christy Nicole Edwards, 35, Dowden Pond Road, Greensboro; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Keywanna Nicole Horton, 37, Bohannon Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Brittney Charlene Nobles, 30, Oak Knoll Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Taylor Moss Phillips, 27, Cambridge Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol less safe; following too closely; hit and run.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
