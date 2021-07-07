The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Misty Lynn Abrams, 42, Calhoun Road, Griffin; driving without a valid license, DUI - multiple substances, open container.
• D’Marie Sheraton Allen, 24, Stoneleigh Way, Stone Mountain; armed robbery - two counts, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by taking.
• Casey James Calcagni, 20, City Pond Road, Covington; contributing to the delinquincy of a minor.
• Joseph Richard Cashin, 40, Anderson Circle, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Michael Tylar Dews, 24, Ivey Avenue, Frankfurt, Ky.; battery.
• Elizabeth Danielle Ellis, 34, Hines Creek Circle, Oxford; probation violation.
• Zachary Franklin Fambrough, 25, McGarity Road, McDonough; probation violation.
• Kendall Farmer, 42, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate, no seat belts.
• Irshad Ismael Ferguson, 44, Sells Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Shaquell Lafradus Fisher, 26, Brandon Drive, Covington; murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Dupree Augustine Forde, 32, Rivercrest Lane, Covington; battery.
• Christopher Lance Fowler Jr., 31, Ga. Highway 212, Monticello; parole violation, failure to appear.
• Jeromy Edward Frazier, 43, City Pond Road, Covington; criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine.
• Hollis Brandon Lee George, 27, Central Avenue, Covington; criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergecy telephone call, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Justin Blake Hall, 33, Veal Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Lastosha Denise Hall, 34, Young Road, Lithonia; destruction, removal, etc., of property subject to security interest.
• Jacquelyn Marie Lau, 58, Melton Way, Covington; failure to appear.
• William Romario Liborio, 27, Gresham Road, Marietta; driving without a valid license.
• Fredtriel Quannelius Locklin, 29, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Khadim Mbacke, 20, Phillips Lake Court, Lithonia; aggravated child molestation, statutory rape.
• Stephen Paul Minton Jr., 39, Rising Star Church Road, Jackson; fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of cocaine, probation violation, reckless driving.
• Raymond Henri Nunn Jr., 39, Cannon Drive, Social Circle; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Christian Darrell Pope, 35, Justin Court, Covington; forgery - third degree, forgery - fourth degree, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of Schedule I and II drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Carla Glenn Salaam, 44, Black Drive, Gainesville; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence.
• Raymond Joseph Santos, 42, Ivey Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Laci Ann Smith, 39, Dixie Road, Covington; probation violation.
• William Dustin Smith, 34, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua James Sorrells, 35, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Lorenzo Laman Stanley, 28, Highway 213, Newborn; criminal damage to property, failure to appear, probation violation.
• Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 25, Mountain Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Troy Cleon Turner, 59, Sheppard Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Derrick Ramon Veal, 48, Sandhill Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Arri David Wilburn, 29, Hilda Burns Place, Lithonia; theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Ja’Den Akevion Allison, 18, Oakville Drive, Douglasville; driving without a valid license, failure to display traffic control devices, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Tervona Brenay Belcher, 21, Forest Brook Drive, Covington; battery.
• Gary Lamar Blackmon, 46, Woodlawn Road, Covington; Driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol.
• Tremicia Shanice Bradley, 23, West Keel Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthdate; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; no child restraint; no proof of insurance.
• Casey Michelle Daniel, 38, Stacia Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Cornel O’Neal Gentles, 42, Lang Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Karoline Kile Griffis, 46, Haygood Avenue, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Jaluan Dimetree Grissom, 21, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; driving on divided highway crossing median, DUI - alcohol, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane usage, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless driving, speeding.
• Ethan Slade Harper, 17, Duning Keep, Covington, theft by taking.
• Andrew William Hubbard, 24, Sugar Valley Court, Conyers; failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, operating moped with passenger, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Benjamin Adam Kennedy, 41, Blue Pete Road, Virginia Beach, Va., disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Clayton Lederer, 22, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Myron Craig Magnon, 44, Collis Road, Eatonton; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Sharon Susanne Pace, 49, Poplar Street, Porterdale; driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run.
• Lawrence Charles Rogers, 35, Amberjack Trail, Covington; battery.
• Ricky Lee Taylor, 29, Riverbend Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
