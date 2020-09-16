The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Ashley Nichole Anglin, 35, Hazel Street, Porterdale; driving while license suspended or revoked - M, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired, possession of methamphetamine - two counts.
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 39, Hazel Street, Porterdale; failure to appear - M, possession of methamphetamine.
• Erica Dianne Babcock, 23, Little Haynes Drive, Loganville; entering auto - F, 10 counts.
• Kentavious Quintell Boyd, 22, Lakeview Trail, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Tamela Renee Carter, 49, Kirk Street, Covington; concealing death of another, forgery - third degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Christopher Randolph Crews, 35, Tully Road, Covington; burglary, second degree - F; criminal attempt to commit a felony (theft by deception); criminal trespass.
• Curnelious Lamar Dorsey, 27, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; armed robbery.
• Jeremiah Martin Fuller, 42, Henderson Mill Road, Covington; battery - FV, M; probation violation.
• Toni Lynn Huizar, 25, Flamingo Road, Fort Myers, Fla.; entering auto - F, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction cart theft.
• Quentin Mitchell, 41, Ga. Highway 83, Monticello; probation violation.
• Melinda Faye Farr, 51, Bruce Lane, Covington; criminal trespass - two counts.
• Tyrell Kejuan Howard, 20, Lakeview Crossing Drive, Covington; replacement of lost registration certificate, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, following too closely, instruction permits and temporary licenses violation, reckless driving.
• Stephon Yaphet Jefferson, 21, Tamalynn Trail, Covington; aggravated assault, theft by taking - F.
• Adrian Quintez Norman, 41, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; battery.
• Nichole Tishana Potter-Dunrod, 37, Dogwood Place, Covington; simple battery - FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
