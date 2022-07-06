The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for June 29 to July 5:
• Roxanne Marie Borges, 39, New Hope Church Road, Loganville; electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit material, indentity theft fraud.
• Justin Scott Ellis, 19, Spruce Street, Porterdale; disorderly conduct, failure to appear.
• Benjamin Todd Hynum, 39, Johnson Street, Newborn; probation violation.
• Jason William Meeler, 43, Steward Hollow Lane, Covington; battery.
• Nijah Janae Morris, 21, Westbrook, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, cruelty to children - two counts.
• Shanee Lotoya Parker, 27, Spring Valley Crossing, Covington; battery.
• Derek Brandon Poteet, 30, McGiboney Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance - heroin, possession of methamphetamine, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Kenneth Bernard Smith, 31, Ridge Avenue, Covington; probation violation.
• Emily Elizabeth Tomasaucks-Osgood, 34, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, theft by receiving stolen property, windshields and windshield wipers - faulty windshield, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Sylvia Lyn Young, 38, Ivy Ridge Court, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Diego Armando Bazarte-Mendez, 22, Terry Street, Columbia, S.C.; aggressive driving, driving without a valid license, reckless driving, speeding.
• Kevin Scott Bratcher, 32, Country Creek Road, Newborn; DUI - alcohol, no seatbelts, open container.
• Joshua Brent Cox, 37, County Road 1676, Cullman, Ala.; probation violation.
• Autumn Briana Gray, 27, Oak Brook Lane, Covington; simple assault - two counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kevin Ray Greenway, 38, Salem Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, public drunkenness.
• Shareese Maria Howard, 26, Devonshire Drive, Flowery Branch; DUI - alcohol, interference with government property, open container.
• Anthony Dylon Hyatt, 27, Cole Walk, McDonough; criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Reginald Bernard Means, 31, Sawtooth Court, Canton; driving while license suspended or revoked, forgery, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, no proof of insurance.
• Alexis Ramos, 17, Roberts Road, Covington; criminal trespass, giving false name or address to law enforcement, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
• Trina Marie Smith, 64, Waters Edge Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Laura Denise Terry, 47, Oxford; violation of family violence order.
• Joe Brown Thomas III, 33, Chapman Road, Covington; simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.