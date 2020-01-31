The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Tre’moi Mehki Allen, 21, Linkmere Lane, probation violation.
♦ Darryl Tiaunte Andujar, 27, Augusta, criminal trespass theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Alex Hughes Appling 44, Juliette, probation violation.
♦ Michael Shane Baker, 45, Cowan Road, probation violation (2).
♦ Styven Randall Bernard, 27, Smyrna, probation violation.
♦ Delgardo Osean Blackwood, 36, Homestead Drive, probation violation.
♦ Marcellous Devontae Braddy, 24, Capeton Court, driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Jonas Heath Brinkley, 21, Trelawney Drive, child molestation.
♦ Jerry Henry Brown, 38, Monticello, probation violation.
♦ Dianna Elizabeth Capps, 55, Winder, probation violation.
♦ Deandre Reshard Chapman, 32, Atlanta, fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, cruelty to children — 3rd degree, driving without valid license, reckless driving, terroristic threats and acts — F, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
♦ Lisa Michelle Durden, 52, Washington Street, probation violation.
♦ Jerry David Ervin Jr., 27, Powder Springs, battery — FV, cruelty to children — 3rd degree — FV, driving while license is suspended or revoked, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call, simple assault, theft by taking — F.
♦ Holanda Janet Etheredge, 37, Leesville, S.C., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Christopher Demorris Flemister, 41, Ellenwood, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by taking — F.
♦ Tracy Adam Frye, 51, Lithonia, driving without valid license.
♦ Troy Kohran Frye, 50, Tara Woods Drive, Riverdale, forgery — 3rd degree — F.
♦ Anthony Morris George, 53, Flat Shoals Road, probation violation.
♦ Damon Christopher Heath, 28, Lazy Lane, probation violation.
♦ Shaun Anthony Hibbert, 31, Windy Hill Place, Conyers, theft by taking — F.
♦ Jay Ernie Jackson Jr., 21, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Cedar Augusta Jefferson, 69, Lee Street, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
♦ Desson Gavin Jones, 39, Trelawney Drive, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Brittany Meshelle King, 34, Capeton Court, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Walker Sams Kirkpatrick Jr., 53, Anderson Circle, probation violation.
♦ James Randall Osborn Jr., 20, Buckeye Circle, sexual exploitation of children (6).
♦ Timothy Joe Parton, 55, homeless, probation violation.
♦ Sean Tirrell Raatz, 39, Melody Circle, aggravated assault, battery — FV, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Jermaine Quentez Reid, 21, Taylor Street, cruelty to children — 2nd degree — F, driving while license is suspended or revoked (2), giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, improper lane usage, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, hit and run; duty to driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, reckless driving.
♦ Darius Leroy Rivers-Shipp, 24, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Masika Milner Robinson, 36, Homestead Way, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
♦ Andrea Nicole Thomas, 41, Loganville, probation violation.
♦ Gerald Craig Weatherford, 32, Alcovy Road, probation violation.
♦ Thomas Randall Basham, 43, Monroe, parole violation.
♦ De’trevions C. Brown, 22, Oak Hill Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Donaven Brant Bruce, 40, Ga. Highway 162, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ John Langs Castro, 52, Harris Street, public drunk.
♦ Jai-Lyric Quin-Yvon Clements, 18, Cowan Road, battery.
♦ Ericka Lloydett Collier, 46, Thrasher Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding — 15-24 over.
♦ April Mary Davis, 42, Moon Circle, DUI — alcohol, duty to report accident, improper lane usage.
♦ Justin Adam Fuller, 30, Lakeview Drive, battery — FV, cruelty to children — 3rd degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
♦ Leeanna Marie Geiger, 37, Monroe, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Ronald George, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Michael David Glennon, 35, Dixie Trail, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Demetrius Martez Glover, 27, Jackson Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no tag lights.
♦ Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Garfias, 25, Atlanta, driving without valid license, speeding — 14-24 over.
♦ Gerald Thomas Hightower, 54, Cashew Court, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding — 15-24 over.
♦ Wesley Daniel Himes, 20, Madison, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Robert Lewis Humphries III, 48, Goshawk Walk, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
♦ Jamarious Antwan Jenkins, 29, Hallmark Lane, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Willlie Leon Kelley, 64, Pebble Creek Drive, defective equipment, driving without valid license.
♦ Gregory Lightfoot Jr., 36, Cedar Creek, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Joselito Rivea Lopez, 41, Magnolia Heights Circle, driving without valid license.
♦ London Therese Marshall, 33, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ De’Juan Da’Velle Morris, 22, Monroe, probation violation.
♦ Micheal Wade Porter, 22, Augusta, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (benzodiazepine).
♦ Quantez Jamal Robinson, 26, Cobb Road, affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving without valid license.
♦ John Davis Ross, 49, Atlanta, driving while license is suspended o revoked, open container.
♦ Demetri Akil Sawyer, 27, Ginger Way, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Micah Jerome Sears, 17, Carrington Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Christopher ROn Simmons, 37, Monticello, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Nathan Vann, 40, Oak Terrace Lane, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Heaven Shree Washington, 20, Madison, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Jessie James White, 38, Social Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
♦ John Elliott White, 59, Woodland Ridge Circle, theft by shoplifting — M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
