The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Nikova Timese Anderson, 38, Freeman Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Billy Ray Barnes Jr., 29, Pine Oak Trail, Austell; probation violation.
• Jhea Joan Benton, 20, Trotters Walk, Covington; battery - FV, M, elderly abuse.
• Stewart Cody Farris, 26, Rocky Plains Road, Dallas; license required, surrender of prior licenses; no seat belts; theft by receiving stolen property - F, probation violation.
• Robert Steven Fleming, 46, County Line Road West, Covington; aggravated stalking, simple battery against police officer - two counts.
• Deonte Dearris Lamar Freeman, 26, Morris Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• William Brad Goodwin, 39, Anderson Street, Belton, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked - M, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - M, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by receiving stolen property - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Donald Eugene Moss, 62, Luther Wages Road, Dacula; battery.
• Gabriel Jean Mossman, 44, Little Brook Drive, Woodstock; battery - FV, M, simple battery - FV.
• Denise Lynn Presley, 21, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Randolf Smith, 45, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked - M, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, leaving the scene of an accident - hit and run, reckless driving.
• Simon Peter Smith III, 27, Reeves Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Joshua E. Stepherson, 17, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Sean Miguel Watts, 49, Patrol Road, Forsyth; public drunkenness, public indecency - M, parole violation.
• Gary Shawn Younger, 44, Broken Branch Court, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Deborah Sasha Annan, 17, 280 Lassiter Drive, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Dexter Noburt Burtts, 30, Salem Woods Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Courney Nichole Freeman, 19, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; battery.
• Dakota Enrique Rouse, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; battery - FV, M, three counts.
• Marcus Antonious Wingfield, 47, Mote Road, Covington, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
