The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Robbie Deion Avery, 30, Old River Road, Covington; criminal attempt to enter auto, criminal trespass, probation violation, public drunkenness.
• Bilal Abdul-Rahi’m, 18, Derbyshire Trace, Conyers; carrying weapon in school safety zone, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession/manufacture/distribution of a controlled substance or marijuana.
• Marquise Devonte Dillard, 22, Sharp Stone Bend, Stockbridge; aggravated assault - five counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Devon Anthony Mastin, 38, Rainbow Shelter, Covington; cruelty to children, felony - three counts, public indecency.
• Michael Ray Tinsley, 39, Rio Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Michael Gregory Walden, 32, Railside Drive, Covington; failure to appear, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Margaret Marie Watkins, 35, Wisteria Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Michael White, 41, Mill Circle, Monroe; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Kala Nicole Blalock, 25, Claridge Park Drive, Morrow; harassing phone calls.
• Henry Payne Cullins, 53, Plantation View Trail, Stone Mountain; sexual battery.
• Austin Ernest Daniel, 27, Stanton Ridge Way, Covington; driving in circular or zigzag course/laying drags, DUI - alcohol.
• Aniah Chabre Fennie, 25, Stone Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Aaron Kyle Grant, 30, Wellbrook Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, theft y receiving stolen property.
