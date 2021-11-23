The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Erick Andre Alvarado, 42, Cherry Creek Drive, Conyers; simple battery.
• Joey Christopher Autry, 62, Woodlawn Road, Mansfield; child molestation.
• Kenesha Chatel Banks, 30, Womack Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Joshua Matthew Benton, 32, Johnson Road, Oxford; failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jamond Dionte Bloodsaw, 22, Greenview Avenue, Conyers; aggravated assault - seven counts.
• Justin Bernard Brooks, 26, Claywill Circle, Monroe; probation violation.
• Joshua Zane Campbell Jr., 20, Willow Court, Stockbridge; failure to appear.
• Kemberly Lytoria Chevers, 27, Marshall Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Matthew Williams Christy, 45, helm Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Deshawn Larry Grayson, 22, Linkmere Lane, Covington; aggravated assault - seven counts, probation violation, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Jorge Sandoval Guzman, 31, Ashland Farm Road, Oxford; discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Arthur Oneal Hardeman, 50, Nature Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ann Renay Highsmith, 55, Trelawney Trace, Covington; battery.
• Macario Laquenton Hudson, 22, Laurel Drive, Social Circle; battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Nicole Kenyata Justice, 43, Radcliffe Trace, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, simple battery.
• Cameron Gabriel Kemp, 28, Covington; probation violation.
• Shelly Leigh Leonard, 43, Eleton Road, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Richard Theodore Lester, 23, Oakmont Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Keith Parker, 21, Puckett Street, Covington; aggravated assault - seven counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, probation violation.
• Christopher Ramon Smith, 34, Settlers Grove, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 32, Chesterfield Court, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Thomas Davis Smith, 33, Adams Circle, Covington; child support default - two counts.
• David Allen Snellgrove, 31, Fairway Trail, Covington; failure to appear.
• Christopher Paul Summers, 31, Piper Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Brittney Elyse Walker, 31, Salem Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Christopher Daniel Walters, 38, Fleetwood Trail, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Lee Leopoleon Whatley, 40, Harmony Place, Covington; burglary.
• Arlo Nigel Williams, 41, Ponderosa Drive, Valdosta; failure to appear.
• Markelian Christopher Williams, 24, Tree Leaf Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tracy Gene Baldwin, 54, Avery Street, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Antarius Jonard Bates, 25, Oakridge Drive, Covington; affray, criminal trespass.
• Clarence Clark, 61, Spring Valley, Covington; affray, criminal trespass.
• Jamichael Jamari Franklin, 31, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery.
• Frank Lynard Green, 33, Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Khiri Devon Hull, 32, South Dinah Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Ahmad Mekhi Jones, 18, Coventry Green, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• James Randall Lollis, 31, Harlin Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Charles Gregory Manuel, 38, Cedar Ridge, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, erection and observance of stop signs at railroad grade crossings, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Alexis Morgan Proffitt, 24, Conner Court, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Willie Anthony Ragan, 37, Creekview Drive, Covington; warrant for failure to appear - speeding.
• Robert Eugene Smith, 58, Dobbins Circle, Griffin; forgery, theft by deception.
• Thomas Andrew Stroud, 59, Danny Lane, Carrollton; failure to appear.
• Ashley Kristen Walton, 29, Estes Road, Mansfield; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Cheyenne Javae Waters, 17, Trelawney Circle, Covington; hit and run - duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, stop signs and yield signs.
