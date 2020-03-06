The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Raleigh Daronte Anderson, 26, Windscape Drive, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 38, Hazel Street, Porterdale, battery - FV, reckless conduct.
• Aldreonia Lasha Battle, 19, Greens Commons Drive, probation violation.
• Erica Charlinta Bell, 27, Wehunt Road, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Natasha Antiwainette Bell, 31, Nixon Circle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Donaven Brant Bruce, 40, Ga. Highway 162, S., probation violation.
• Shawn Callaway, 37, Parr Farm Road, probation violation.
• Opal Lynn Costley, 39, Brunchwood Drive, probation violation.
• Ernest Joseph Croft, 55, Jackson, probation violation.
• Jerry David Curvin, 27, Bethany Road, probation violation.
• William Anthony Cutts, 51, Chaney Cove Road, probation violation.
• Jordan Dean Davis, 24, Social Circle, computer or electronic pornography - F (4).
• James Bernard Downey, 27, North Lake Circle, Oxford, probation violation.
• Daniel Figueroa, 29, Covington Bypass Road, aggravated assault, kidnapping, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Martinez Kwavarius Flournoy, 30, Broad Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Richard Gondek Jr., 50, Oxford Way, Oxford, failure to register as sex offender; failure to comply with requirements.
• Preston Ryan Greene, 32, Wrens, parole violation.
• Kevin James Hester, 31, Carole Drive, Oxford, violate family violence order.
•Dewarren Lovelace, 43, Decatur, probation violation.
• Bayanna M. Montalvo, 34, Lynxs Circle, battery.
• James Morgan, 25, Middleton Drive, probation violation.
• Jason Scott Murphy, 45, Fairview Road, simple assault - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Donald Neal, 52, Alamo, probation violation.
• James Cole Roberts, 24, Robinhood Road, probation violation.
• Anthony Jerome Robinson, 27, Jonesboro, probation violation.
• John Monroe Sanders, 52, Hemlock Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Nicholas Joseph Savage, 26, Haywood Court, failure to register as sex offender; failure to comply with requirements.
• Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley, 24, Snellville, probation violation.
• Kurtis Brooks Shirah, 24, Poplar Street, Porterdale, cruelty to children - 1st degree - FV, simple battery - FV.
• Jeremy Shane Smith, 40, Jasper, probation violation.
• Andreas Benjamin Strickland, 50, West Street, probation violation.
• Melverne William Arthur, 26, Waterford Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Jean Nia Ashby, 17, Hinton Chase Parkway, disorderly conduct.
• Latonya Keshawn Avery, 28, Jackson Street, simple assault.
• Oather Leonard Burroughs, 57, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Dimond Andrea Butler, 33, Oakmont Court, Porterdale, affray (fighting), disorderly conduct.
• Valeria Annette Cannon, 38, Forest Road, DUI - alcohol, vehicle turning left.
• Raymond Joseph Conley, 29, Sockwell Avenue, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brandon Tyler Day, 26, Taber Forest Drive, Oxford, driving without headlights in rain, DUI - alcohol, littering highway.
• Tara Shawn Donaldson, 50, Spring Street, Conyers, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Robin Lynn Douglas, 33, Oakmont Court, Porterdale, affray (fighting), disorderly conduct.
• Eric Matthew Dunn, 41, Powder Springs, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Randall Edwards, 53, Loganville, theft by shoplifting - M.
• William Clayton Few, 20, Ga. Highway 142, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Dyrell Jamar Fordfrazier, 17, Hinton Chase Parkway, disorderly conduct.
• Weslyn Deon Foster ,18, Spring Hill Drive, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• John Joseph Furtney, 56, Turner Lake Circle, criminal trespass - 2nd offense.
• Eric Jamane Hall, 41, Decatur, DUI - drugs (less safe).
• Samya Sanee Jones, 17, Providence Parkway, disorderly conduct.
• Willie Lee Jones, 71, Ellis Trail, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, required position and methods of turning at intersections.
• Jasmine Shania Leavy, 17, Trelawney Drive, disorderly conduct,
• David Dalton Millwood, 20, Anderson Circle, battery - FV.
• Carl Moreland, 17, McGiboney Place, disorderly conduct.
• Wendell Hunter Myers, 26, N. Dearing Street, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Edward Wesley Nidever, 57, Monticello, DUI - alcohol, speeding - 10-14 over.
• Gustavo Perez-Yanez, 29, Ga. Highway 36, driving without valid license, following too closely.
• Tammie Jean Prieto, 54, Kenerly Road, exploit or inflict pain to deprive essential services to disabled or elder person.
• Marissa Maria Reid, 18, Anderson Circle, battery - FV.
• Samuel Kayle Rodriguez, 29, White Birch Drive, probation violation.
• Ryan D. Stroll, 31, Berkshire Pass, battery - FV - felony, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Hannah Nicole Sullens, 19, Ga. Highway 142, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Leonard Arthur Alexander, Tomlinson, 53, Stone Mountain, theft by conversion - F.
• Zenon Fernandez Vega, 41, Gautier, Miss., driving without valid license.
• Baribefe Barieranee Dorothy Vita, 20, Conyers, financial transaction card fraud.
• James Douglas Ward, 57, Plum Orchard Drive, public drunk.
• Antavia Tierra Washington, 17, Woodhaven Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Randolph Tyvez Williams, 17, Mountain View Circle, criminal trespass.
• Matthew Casey Witt, 33, Rutledge, driving while license is suspended or revoked - F.
• Wayne Kiefer Wood, 26, Monticello, DUI - glue, aerosol, toxic vapor, improper lane usage, speeding - 10-14 over.
• Laura Ann Wright, 44, Jackson, DUI - alcohol.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.