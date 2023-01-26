The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2023:
• Kiana Fiona Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Vanessa Ann Bradshaw, 29, White Birch Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Bryan Thomas Bruce, 47, Hazel Street, Porterdale; failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation.
• Michael Todd Burell, 50, Cherokee Road, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Marvin Yovani Escobedo, 26, Kelly Drive, Russellville, Ala.; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, speeding.
• Tommie Few Jr., 44, Wheeless Road, Augusta; driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic flow.
• Carlos Eduardo Garcia, 17, Henderson Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Dagger Arnett Grier, 54, Cannon Street, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Cassandra Annita Harold, 42, Walton Drive, McDonough; false statements or writings, aggravated assault.
• Loretta Eliza Jeff, 59, Magnolia Heights, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - two counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Dramaine Platinum Johnson, 19, Jefferson Village, Covington; sexual battery - three counts.
• Kelli Jacob Johnson, 19, Riverwalk Farm Parkway, Covington; battery.
• Romaine Reyod Ahmod Kassim, 26, Heritage Way, Covington; aggravated assault, tampering with evidence.
• Lisa Michelle Kessler, 49, Linwood Drive, Covington; simple battery - two counts.
• Jeremy Lavarus Maddox, 37, Harmony Place, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Nicole Evanda McPherson, 39, Plantation Trace, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
• Shavaughn Courtney McPherson, 31, Plantation Trace, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
• Kelvin Anthony Moore, 46, Cinnamon Fern Circle, Covington; receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jermaine Alvin Newsome, 51, Long Street Circle, Oxford; conspiracy to commit a crime, identity theft.
• Kendrick Quintrel Norwood, 40, Jessica Lane, Oxford; false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering person making emergency telephone call, simple assault, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Heather Renea Oldham, 42, Roseberry Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Charles David Palmer, 43, Newton Ridge Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Ricardo Bismark Perez, 53, Woodhaven Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Adrianne Marie Phagan, 37, Cleveland Highway, Clearmont; probation violation.
• Tymeer Lamar Pierce, 26, Ficus Court, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Nicholas Wayne Ramey, 43, Five Oaks Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Bryan Lloyd Sanders, 38, Country Walk, Social Circle; drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Tyrone Lee Seats, 35, Lewis Lane, Covington; parole violation, simple battery, theft by taking.
• Jeremy Shane Smith, 43, Jackson Road, Jasper; probation violation.
• Rodney Daniel Smith Jr., 30, Sorrells Street, Monroe; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield right of way, probation violation.
• Kevin Soto, 20, Gumtree Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Devon Rowe Tate, 20, Lakeside Circle, Covington; child molestation, sexual battery against child under 16.
• Christopher Bernard Thomas, 41, Settlers Grove Road, Covingotn; battery, cruelty to children - three counts.
• Candice Rae Tolley, 34, Crooked Creek Road, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Vashon Leon Traylor, 33, Person Street, Monticello; probation violation.
• Derrius Jamere Vaughn, 33, Homestead Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Derrick Ramon Veal, 49, Sandhill Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Martez Latavius White, 31, Cypress Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Christian Drake Wise, 24, Pleasant Hills Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Jackqulina Latrice Bagley, 40, Fieldstone View Court, Covington; cruelty to children.
• Anacleto Barboza-Tejada, 50, Old Norcross Tucker Road, Tucker; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Brinton Skylar Buckhault, 19, Shadow Oak Drive, Conyers; statutory rape when victim is 14 but less than 16 and offender is 18 and younger.
• Joseph Paul Danley, 43, Haygood Avenue, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Chikosia Lacole Delaney, 24, Waters Edge Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Joseph Alejandro Garcia, 19, Henderson Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Rolando Martinez Garcia, 40, Access Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
• Elijah Markese Griffith, 18, Yorke Lane, Conyers; failure to yield, hit and run.
• Nathaniel Lucus Hyman-Jones, 30, Cedar Brook Drive, Conyers; battery.
• Niphae Taumaloto Isumu, 33, Hampton Court, Covington; child molestation, sexual battery.
• Tyrekus Kewonta Jackson, 25, Magnolia Heights, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - drugs.
• Mandy Michelle Land, 38, Womack Road, Covington; DUI - drugs less safe, failure to appear, no seat belts.
• Kyesha Renee McCollin, 37, Hollyhock Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Sarah Lindsey Moore, 41, Lewis Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Michael Shay Nelson, 43, Hoglen Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, speeding.
• Ricky Joseph Novak, 58, Oak Hill Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, vehicle turning left.
• Ruben Daandrae Price, 39, White Oak Street, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Sudesh Ryan Rajkoomar, 26, Trelawney Circle, Covington; sexually explicit conduct of minor - failure to report visual/printed matter - three counts.
• Steven Charles Raulerson, 43, Five Oaks Drive, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol.
• Tomeka Marquita Redden, 45, Waters Edge Lane, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Johnnie Rae Scott III, 17, Park Place Drive, Covington; carrying weaponin school safety zone.
• Marcus Dewayne Scott, 50, Bruce Lane, Covington; battery.
• Jake Lyle Scruggs, 22, Lakeview Drive, Covington; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Tryese Justin Sherrill, 24, Zelina Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Wiley Adair Sims, 75, Otelia Lane, Covington; child molestation/aggravated child molestation.
• Larry Oneal Thrasher, 47, Whitehead Drive, Covington; abandonment of dependent child - four counts.
• Tyquon Irahon Veasey, 43, Jeanette Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Jamil Bernard Weaver, 22, Washington Heights, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Rebecca Nichole Weston, 36, Lazy Hollow Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
