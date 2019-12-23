The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Beniah Jerome Alford, 28, Tucker, probation violation.
♦ Bryan Randolph Avery, 38, City Pond Road, probation violation.
♦ Phillip Andrew Banks Jr., 31, Park Place Drive, theft by receiving stolen property — F, probation violation.
♦ Jaime Rivera Berdecia, 33, Plum Orchard, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Rodrequs Danrie Bradley, 42, Stockbridge, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Francesca Nicole Brown, 32, Rivercrest Lane, criminal trespass.
♦ John Thomas Carlson, 44, homeless, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Deanna Dale Carter, 44, Madison, probation violation.
♦ Jarvis Terell Clark, 25, Magnolia Heights Circle, disorderly conduct.
♦ Oliver Cotton, 49, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Michael Antonio Collins, 30, homeless, probation violation (2).
♦ Sherrie Bohanan Davenport, 53, Sarah Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Marquese Deshawn Edwards, 29l Magnolia Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
♦ Jeremy Jerome Hardeman, 31, Morris Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
♦ Jaydon Nicholas Hill, 18, Green Acres Drive, criminal trespass — FV, simple battery — FV.
♦ Jonathan Richard Hillman 27, Rocky Plains Road, probation violation.
♦ Tony Anthony Howell, 48, Whitehead Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Nicole Paige Klenschmidt, 26, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, notice of change of address.
♦ Cornelius H. Landburg, 46, N. Greenville, probation violation.
♦ Wendell Craig Lewallen, 50, Blackwell Street, probation violation.
♦ Brandon Lee McKittrick, 24, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Jay Carlos Mondragon, 39, Access Road, driving without a valid license.
♦ Carlos Dijon Mosby, 25, Loganville, probation violation.
♦ Jose Esteban Ortiz, 21, Conyers, aggravated stalking, fleeing or attempting to elude police — F, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, conspiracy to commit a felony, influencing witness.
♦ Michael Dean Palmer, 46, Navajo Trail, probation violation.
♦ Cassidi Autum Porter, 21, City Pond Road, probation violation.
♦ Daniel Kenneth Shipley, 60, Ram Drive, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
♦ Hope Ureka Smith, 44, Blackwell Street, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Henry Andrew Sneed, 39, Monroe, loitering or prowling, probation violation.
♦ Paul Dewitt Stewart, 52, Ga. Highway 36, probation violation.
♦ Candice Leann Swiller, 43, Macedonia Road, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ John Arthur Taylor, 61, West Street, battery — FV, probation violation.
♦ Broderick Eric Thomas, 33, Lithia Springs, probation violation.
♦ Crystal Michelle Thomas, 42, Ga. Highway 142, Newb Dorn, probation violation.
♦ Richard Austin White, 54, Ga. Highway 81, N., Oxford, aggravated stalking, criminal trespass, violation of family violence order — violation of protective order.
♦ Yolanda Naquogia White, 37, Straphinge Trail, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Latoyn Anton Whitner, 41, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked — F (fourth or subsequent offense) following too closely, probation violation.
♦ Ernest Lamont Williams, 44, McDonough, probation violation.
♦ Nathaniel Cain Womack, 35, Ga. Highway 212, probation violation.
♦ Rebecca Woods, 567, Carlton Trail, battery — FV, simple assault.
♦ Tyler Scott Allen, 29, Fairclift Drive, DUI — alcohol per se, open container.
♦ Javonta Rogee Baker, 22, Lynx Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Austin Brannan Banks, 24, Elm Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
♦ Randy Allen Bates, 42, Macon, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Amatrain Fernando Brown, 43, Broken Branch Court, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Alex Kelvin Carter, 58, Monticello, DUI — alcohol, open container.
♦ Bridgett Leigh Clark, 34, Athens, probation violation.
♦ Jessica Sierra Nancy Clark, 20, Magnolia Heights Circle, simple battery — FV.
♦ Lawrence L. Cobb, 36, Aspen Drive, driving without headlights in dark, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Octavius Lamar Floyd, 24, Lunsford Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Eric Collin Foster, 18, River Brooke Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Ronald Jerry Fronebarger, 55, Sharpsburg, probation violation.
♦ Randy Thomas Futral, 49, Bishop, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Miguel A. Garcia, 22, Macedonia Road, possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance — LSD, possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance — mushroom, possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance — marijuana, possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent to distribute.
♦ Anthony Morris George, 53, Thompson Avenue, disorderly/public drunkenness.
♦ Tony Nathaniel Givan, 55, Clark Street, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Joshua Lloyd Havener, 37, homeless, battery — FV.
♦ Charlene Andrea Hendricks, 22, Greenleaf Road, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Markell Dionne Holliday, 24, Magnolia Heights Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cameron D. McMillan, 18, Mountain View Circle, affixing tint to windows or windshields, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Mark Wayne Owen, 57, Straphinge Trail, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Marcus Anthony Parks, 48, Griffin, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Harold Eugene Pugh, 44, Lindale, driving without headlights in rain, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Mary Bernice Richardson, 55, Alcovy Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Demario Antrail Rolex Jr., 26, Atlanta, improper stopping on highway, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Alvin Orlando Smith, 36, Forsyth, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Quintavius Jaron Stokes, 25, Monticello, DUI — alcohol, turning movements (improper use of central turning lane).
♦ Joshua Ephriam Strong, 20, Mountain Way, terroristic threats and acts — F (2).
♦ Curtis Leroy Tate III, 43, Plantation Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked — F — fourth or subsequent offense.
♦ Jephthah Dennie Thomas, 37, Brooklyn, N.Y., abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Yolanda Naquogia White, 37, Straphinge Trail, possession of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Arlo Nigel Williams, 39, Douglasville, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding — 10-14 over.
♦ Torafe Eureka Williams, 44, Baker Avenue, Oxford, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Brandon Ray Willis, 28, Anna Drive, simple battery — FV.
♦ Victor James Young, 51, Conyers, simple battery.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence