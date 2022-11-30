The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 23 - Nov. 29:
• Constancio Bautista-Garcia, 27, Beverly Glen Village, Peachtree Corners; driving without a valid license.
• Deante Vasean Brown, 25, Whippoorwill Way, Hinesville; county decal obscuring tag, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender - two counts, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property - three counts.
• Garnett Silk Brown, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; probation violation.
• Rodrickus Amir Burgess, 17, Oak Meadows Drive, Porterdale; criminal trespass, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, terroristic threats and acts, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kelly Lynn Choma, 54, Jameson Inn, Conyers; violation of family violence order.
• Destiny Jontau Coody, 34, Midway Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Stephen Ray Coyne, 22, homeless; theft by taking.
• Christopher Glen Dehoney, 59, Davis Street, Gainesville; probation violation.
• Joshua David Duncan, 46, Hickory Drive, Social Circle; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Auture Durham, 49, Melton Way, Carrollton; aggravated assault, failure to appear, battery.
• Ardearra Monay Green, 29, Walnut Ridge Court, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Joshua Kane Hall, 31, Cross Road, Covington; probation violation, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Roxanna Marie Harrison, 34, Mill Street, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Heather Leigh Henry, 46, Edwards Street, Toccoa; battery, criminal trespass.
• Marquise Tyree Longs, 23, Stone Creek Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Danny Dennis Pair, 55, J.H. Aldridge, Juliet; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Ronald Thomas Smith, 57, Cobb Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kaderious Bernard Terrell, 25, Fowler Court, Covington; drugs not in original container, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession/manufacture/distribute/etc. of controlled substances.
• Kahlil Christopher Jabar Thomas, 25, Mountain Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Dion Shuntrell Williams, 49, McGiboney Place, Covington; receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Larry Douglas-Brandon Williams, 39, Conyers Street, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Christopher Julius Wimberly, 54, Pinedale Circle, Conyers; failure to register as sex offender.
• Sylvante Tylandra Caesar, 35, Radcliffe Trace, Covington; battery.
• Jae Cameron, 50, Perry Road, Kingston, Tenn.; aggravated assault, simple battery.
• Juan Manuel Chavez Jr., 21, Washington Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Erick Vergara Contreras, 30, Oak Hill Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Jose Adrian Covarrubias, 23, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Crystal Angelica Daniel, 39, Chesnut Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Khalil Joseph Elie, 19, 13th Street, Dania Beach, Fla.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Damien Deonte Hand, 37, Windbrooke Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Dominique Shaquille Harris, 27, Obrians Path, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Wanda Brantley Ikpekha, 46, Providence Parkway, Covington; simple battery, terrorist threats and acts.
• Johnnyboy John Johnnyboy, 30, Adams Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Darien Demoore Lawshea, 44, Mulberry Creek, Evans; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, reckless driving.
• Mark Kenneth Malcom, 62, Marble Drive, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Simon Alexis Martinez, 34, Bypass Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, DUI - alcohol, turning movements.
• Artagus Devance Mohorne, 47, Funderburg Drive, Monticello; driving without a valid license.
• Michael Shay Nelson, 43, Ponderosa Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Derek Derrell Norris, 61, Hudson Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Phillip Scott Peacock, 45, Broad Street, Porterdale; battery.
• Derek Ramon Pujoue, 31, Landing Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Amber Alexandria Robinson, 27, Benton Woods Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Andre Sherard Rogers, 50, Ela Drive, Covington; simple assault - two counts.
• Levon Smith, 73, Mulberry Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Gregory Thompson, 62, Jack Neely Road, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Atalaya Nate’ Tillman, 47, Jefferson Road, Eatonton; theft by shoplifting.
• Joseph Waller III, 50, Green Leaf Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 59, Brownlee Road, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Richard Lee Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Road, Newborn; driving while license suspended or revoked, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Brian Wu, 19, Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos, Calif.; dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts via computer, terroristic threats and acts.
