The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:
• Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of methamphetamine, suspension of license.
• Darrel Wayne Ayers, 54, Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; failure to register as sex offender.
• Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, Barnes Drive, Locust Grove, following too closely, homicide by vehicle in second degree - three counts, improper lane usage.
• Jaquan Brooks, 23, Wheaton Way, Snellville; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Stephanie Rena Bush, 47, Hillside Place, Conyers; probation violation.
• Michael Vincent Butler, 40, Haley Road, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• John Lang Castro, 55, homeless; failure to appear.
• Kathryn Lee Coulson, 59, Forest Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• T’ilon Markelle Cromartie, 27, Pommel Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Samantha Gail Crouse, 30, Central Circle, Columbus; probation violation.
• Shamari Hasiday Daley, 27, Chesapeake Chase, Covington; use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime, aggravated assault - three counts, probation violation.
• Keith Claude Delapenha, 31, Whispering Pine Court, Covington; criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jerrod Vizquel Dodson, 23, Creekside Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• William David Elliott, 18, Elk Ridge Drive, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, hit and run, open container, possession of alcohol by a minor.
• James Morgan Fuqua Jr., 36, Old Monticello Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Sydney Brian Gonzalez, 36, Harbor Pointe Circle, Brunswick; DUI - drugs, improper stopping on highway, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
• Dequan Donnee Grier, 25, Dellwood Place, Decatur; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, identity theft fraud.
• Arbie Quintrell Hardeman, 45, Manor Oaks Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Tony Curtis Harris Jr., 34, Ericson Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Devonte Rashaun Hightower, 29, McCleland Avenue, East Point; armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, probation violation.
• Marty Lee Hyde, 23, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington; battery.
• Adam Troy Jacobs, 59, Sterling Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Shamaneeka Marsay Kemp, 44, Marietta Boulevard, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, theft by shoplifting.
• James Anthony Lopez, 32, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts.
• Kristian Breanne McEwen, 28, Old Coal City Road, Pell City, Ala.; DUI - drugs, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
• Brent Alexander Nash, 31, Factory Shoals Drive, Mableton; possession of methamphetamine, theft by deception.
• Lester Lydell Norman, 55, Pink Street, Porterdale; discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, probation violation.
• Deandre Austin Owens, 24, Brynlyn Woods Drive, Conyers; battery, robbery by sudden snatching, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass.
• Danny Levi Richardson, 24, Norman Road, Covington; criminal damage.
• Daryle Todd Rowell, 50, Navajo Trail, Covington; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear.
• Destyn Deonte’ Seabrooks, 25, Smith Store Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tia Lawonda Starks, 19, Gordon Street, Jefferson; failure to appear.
• Lindsey Nichole Taylor, 35, Hawks Trail, Newborn; possession of methamphetamine.
• Jaylin Jarriah Walker, 25, St. Clair Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Jeremy Ray Whitfield, 36, Brighton Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Shedric Douglas Balkcom, 40, Dove Place, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Nicolas Paul Ballew, 31, Mountainview Terrace, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Anthony Canada, 52, Cordite Loop, Snellville; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Kadell Fritzroy Carter, 57, Fairway Trail, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Elroy Malaki Cornelius, 25, Papermill Road, Lawrenceville; DUI - first offense, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding.
• Ousmane Dogo, 27, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; failure to yield when entering highway, hit and run.
• Sylivia Graves, 54, Glynnshire Court, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Sheriah Ayanna Graves-Lawrence, 23, Boxcar Place, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Marion Hammonds, 75, Hazelbrand Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.
• Shaliyah Ashontee Jackson, 20, Windscape Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Glendon Christopher Johnson, 28, Greenleaf Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Ashtyne Mackenzie Jones, 24, River Cove Meadows, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol less safe, open container, operation of vehicle without current plate, stop signs/yield signs.
• Nicholas Julius Law, 38, Rocky Point Road, Covington; aggravated battery.
• Phillip Milton Miller, 66, Cherry Hill Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Javon Demetrius Perry, 18, Mary Jane Lane, Covington; simple assault.
• Tina Rachel Reed, 52, Holly Hill Drive, Covington; DUI - drugs, endangering a child by driving under the influence, possession of meethamphetamine, vehicle turning left.
• Samuel David Ridge, 64, Access Road, Covington; leaving the scene of an accident.
• Anthony Trejo, 18, Clairmont Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, vehicle turning left.
• Tai Ashley Vann, 23, Sampson Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Brittney Alexis Walker, 28, Coleville Oak Lane, Lawrenceville; hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Alona Cherise White, 17, Dearing Woods Way, Covington; simple battery.
