The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Joshua Harris Almand, 38, Lakeshore Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale; possession of a controlled substance - two counts.
• Andrew E. Ballinger, 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; criminal trespass, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• William Carl Barlow, 26, Rocky Point Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
• Janard Dasishawn Bell, 18, Woodcrest Drive, Covington; no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kimberly Lynn Campbell, 36, Belton Bridge Road, Lula; probation violation, theft by taking.
• Matthew Thomas Canady, 29, Porter Street, Newborn; probation violation.
• Alton Perry Decquir III, 20, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; battery.
• Tayler Joy Domino, 19, Lakeside Circle, Covington; battery.
• David Lamar Ewing Jr., 41, McDonald Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Tyreek Dontez Farley, 23, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; aggravated stalking
• Julian Leon Faulkner Jr., 52, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; parole violation.
• Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington; failure to appear.
• Thomas Christopher Lackey, 38, Fieldstone Lane, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession of crack; probation violation; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of marijuana - two counts; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon; use of a firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime.
• Ryan Keith Martin, 36, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Edwin Alexis Potillo, 31, homeless; burglary, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal damage to property, public drunkenness.
• Johnny Salter III, 17, Pintail Overlook, Covington; aggravated sodomy, sexual battery.
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 58, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; probation violation.
• Jon Dale Wells, 39, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Brian Christopher Whitmire, 40, Oak Valley Drive, Oxford; theft by conversion - two counts, theft by taking - five counts.
• Jason Jonathon Anderson, 22, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ahmoud Renault Barber, 37, Fairway Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Adam James Bone, 25, Chimney Ridge Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Hakim Kareem Burnett, 32, Abbeywood Drive, Decatur; child molestation, cruelty to children.
• Tomeka Shantell Colon, 47, Reynolds Street, Savannah; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, duty upon striking unattended vehicle - five counts.
• Timothy Dwain Conner, 38, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Princeton Apollas Davis, 36, Fairburn Road, Atlanta; DUI - alcohol, too fast for conditions.
• Michael Rashawn Demby, 34, Rambling Way, Lithonia; possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jamall Stephen Gayle, 52, Bunting Place, Covington; DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic flow.
• Hollis Brandon Lee George, 28, Isaac Road, Jackson; criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts.
• Tara Lynn Griffin, 39, Russell Drive, Covington; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Quintavious Lodell Jeff, 25, Colony Drive, Covington; driving without a license, no proof of insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Johnnyboy John Johnnyboy, 29, Adams Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at yield sign, open container.
• Jeffery Russell Kennedy, 37, Melton Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Justin Joel Lilly, 18, Hiddencreek Drive, Monticello; statutory rape - misdemeanor (victim is 14 but less than 16 and offender is 18 or younger)
• Autumn Lee Maxey, 45, Cold Spring Springs Court, Covington; failure to stop at yield sign, failure to stop at stop sign, homicide by vehicle.
• Delia Melchor-Marban, 21, Baker Road, Covington; contempt of Superior Court.
• Meriela Melchor-Marban, 22, Baker Road, Covington; contempt of State Court.
• Lesario Jamaro Reid, 39, Winchester Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - four counts, improper lane usage.
• Kameron Rodgers, 41, Lakeview Trail, Covington; aggravated battery, battery.
• Kayla Cheyenne Schroeder, 25, Highway 121, Covington; simple battery.
• Lolann Howard Spearman, 51, Hightower Ridge, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting.
• Jaleel Monte Staton, 28, Campbellton Road, Atlanta; forgery.
• Shyanah Akira Stephenson, 18, Rosewalk Drive, Covington; battery, theft by taking.
• Reginald Lee Sutton, 36, Pebble Boulevard, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to stop at stop sign; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 47, Bennett Road, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Marcus Masiah Thompson, 18, Jefferson Village, Covington; criminal trespass, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts.
• Jakari Jahjiquez Watson, 22, Goshawk Walk, Covington; battery.
• Jeremiah Brent West, 43, Cumberland Trail, Monroe; simple assault.
• Linda Faye White, 49, Cross Creek Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Michelle Nicole Wilkins, 36, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, no tag lights.
