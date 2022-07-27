The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from July 20 - July 26, 2022:
• James David Brown, 40, Dixie Lane, Covington; aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts.
• Andrew Benaissa Elasri, 19, Blackrock Court, Oxford; battery; criminal trespass, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts.
• Daniel Joseph Lang, 62, Princeton Avenue, Brandenton, Fla.; aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16.
• Ethan Emory Perkins, 27, Fairway Drive, Covington; acquire or obtain possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation/fraud, aggravated stalking, attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, forgery - two counts.
• Justin Alan Smith, 39, Rockhaven Drive, Decatur, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.