The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22:
• Daniel Leonard Anderson, 37, Creekside Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Christopher Lazar Arline, 22, Baldwin Place, Decatur; burglary.
• Jennifer Leah Bagley, 49, Sydney Lanier Drive, Oxford; DUI - alcohol.
• Robert Grayling Beard, 66, Serenity Walk, McDonough; probation violation.
• Clarence Lamar Benton, 67, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, probation violation, failure to appear.
• John Damin Blakney, 44, Flat Rock Drive, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• James Wesley Brooks, 60, Geiger Street, Covington; parole violation.
• Mikloth Brown Jr., 36, Spring Lake Overlook, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Daniel Slade Clements, 47, Green Acres Drive, Vidalia; willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jordan Glenn Coe, 35, Viper Lane, Braselton; possession or control of any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct - six counts.
• Erica Sandra Coleman, 22, Rosebud Parkway, Snellville; probation violation.
• Adam Wayne Crowder, 41, Ryans Court, Jackson; probation violation.
• Thomas Rashad Dawson, 27, Belfour Lane, Atlanta; criminal trespass.
• Travis Lee Freeman, 37, Salem Meadows, Covington; probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
• Tammye Jaulon Glenn, 58, Hillsboro Road, Eatonton; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, no seat belts.
• Irene Rodriguez Gonzaga, 40, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, vehicle turning left.
• Neftali Gonzalez, 32, Yerry Way, Norcross; battery, cruelty to children, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, theft by taking.
• Brandon Tyler Gray, 32, Dallas Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Dennis Cantrell Grier, 32, Michelle Way, Hampton; probation violation.
• Julian Michael Holmes, 20, 80th Place, Hampton; driving without a valid license, theft by taking.
• Derek Jeff Hopkins, 27, Argyll Way, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Joshua Michael David Johnson, 24, Old Monticello Street, Covington; aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• James Dean Kirby, 43, Herring Street, Covington; failure to appear, improper tag display, no proof of insurance, no tag.
• Dylan Jerry Love, 29, Buck Road, Vidalia; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Michael Leroy Miller, 38, Princeton Way, Covington; aggravated assault, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, obstruction or hindering law enforcement, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
• David Felipe Monslave, 29, Washington Avenue, Miami, Fla.; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
• Dennis Jason Moody, 39, Whispering Pines Drive, Covington; affray.
• William Trey Patrick, 30, Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; probation violation, failure to appear.
• Tammy Marie Powell, 39, Hazel Street, Porterdale; battery, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Katy Irene Rainey, 44, Deer Run Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• Anthony Carlton Rodgers, 33, Sterling Lakes Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Johnnie Ray Scott, 65, Lunsford Circle, Covington; parole violation.
• Warren Keith Seabrook, 58, Bunting Place, Covington; simple battery.
• Keith Lamar Smith, 51, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - three counts, cruelty to children, furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age - three counts.
• Catherine Lucette Sterling, 59, Lakeside Trail, Covington; following too closely, hit and run, improper backing.
• Gerardo Mardleno Suarez, 40, Thrasher Road, Covington; aggravated stalking, battery, parole violation.
• Lyndon Charles Thomas, 58, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Nicolas Quinshord Thomas, 27, Bethany Road, Covington; aggravated assault, probation violation.
• Justin Markel Tucker, 30, Myrtle Drive, Atlanta; affray.
• Haveus Tywone White, 42, Windcrest Terrace, Covington; parole violation.
• Raymond Edward Wiley, 73, Parker Road, Covington; child molestation - two counts.
• Cameron White Williams, 34, Myrtle Grove Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Trinity Lamar Williams, 45, Squirrel Hollow Road, Monroe; probation violation.
• Claude Bernard Willis Jr., 32, Key Street, Monticello; probation violation.
• Elisha Ann Byrd, 33, Bellevue Drive, Atlanta; abandonment of dependent child.
• Brenae Elaine Campbell, 35, Ebenezer Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Ethan Scott Cronan, 19, Macedonia Road, Covington; aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy - two counts, child molestation, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Racheal Briana Crutchfield, 25, Carroll Street, Covington; affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration.
• Erick Alfanso Forbes, 48, Windy Hill Place, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Uel Lancelett Francis, 22, Redan Square, Lithonia; failure to appear, restricted licenses.
• Phillip Terrell Greggs, 38, Enid Drive, Lithonia; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Amanda April Kirkpatrick, 39, Cherokee Road, Social Circle; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Austin George Lassiter, 30, Pates Lake Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Antonio Maurice Law Williams, 23, Hunters Ridge Lane, North Charleston, S.C.; speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Brandon Rashad Maddox, 21, Snapdragon Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Khalir Johnathon Rashad McAllister, 17, Riverbrooke Trail, Covington; affray, simple assault.
• Jacob Curtis McDaniel, 37, Old Highway 81, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Abby Faith Newberry, 28, Anderson Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Brittnay Tai-a Orsborn, 22, East Lawn Drive, Covington; improper passing, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Yobal Manuel Ortiz-Marin, 24, 39th Street, West Park, Fla.; theft by shoplifting.
• Jaquavius Ty’Juan Partee, 24, Creekview Drive, Monroe; display of license plates, driving without a valid license.
• Charles Shannon Polk, 46, Legion Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, vehicle turning left.
• Keemari Walter Leonard Porter, 23, Burning Bush Lane, Conyers; driving without a valid license, forgery, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, operation of vehicle without current plate, theft by deception.
• Kalisha Nicole Stephens, 33, West Street, Covington; simple battery.
• Kristi Julianna Webb, 20, Post Road, Shady Dale; theft by shoplifting.
