The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Demario Antwon Agee, 29, Brier Creek Court, Covington; aggravated stalking
• Frank Darius Barnes, 20, Faircliff Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property.
• Anquavin Jytez Belcher, 18, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington; financial transaction card fraud - four counts.
• Charles Oneal Brown, 57, Geiger Street, Covington; parole violation.
• Kelli Summer Carr, 33, Magnolia Court, Macon; probation violation.
• John August Comer, 31, Seventh Street, Columbus; aggravated assault, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Gary John Durkel, 32, Avery Street, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Johnny Terence Grier, 43, Roswell Street, Smyrna, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Lynn George, 56, homeless; parole violation.
• Vanessa Letricia Grier, 34, Gumtree Court, Covington; aggravated assault, poiting or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Chauncey Xavier Hill, 20, Faircliff Drive, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence.
• Matthew Bryan Jackson, 38, Lance Court, Mansfield, probation violation.
• Charlene Renee Waithe, 51, Sugar Maple Court, Oxford; battery, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct.
• Antonia Yasmine White, 22, Mote Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Steven Edward Buchwald, 30, Sydney Court, Forsyth; reckless driving.
• Daniel Jeovany Dacosta, 17, Wilbur Way, Covington; battery.
• Kirshana Denise Dunbar, 37, Kirkland Road, Covington; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, theft by taking.
• Isaiah Braden Foster, 17, Barshay Drive, Covington; drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Franchez Jaquan Grier, 19, Oakwood Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• Adrian Carl Hare, 58, Washington Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Sieria Janae Harris, 20, Partridge Place, Conyers; battery - three counts.
• Barry Lamar Jordan, 64, Greenway Lane, Covington; possession of arms by a convicted felon.
• Claudius Sebastian Mapp, 54, Bridle Path Lane, Covington; battery.
• Brandon Thomas Penny, 19, Heaton Place Trail, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett Street, Covington; criminal trespass, stalking.
• Ricky Lamar Stanley, 49, Straphing Trail, Covington; battery; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; theft by taking.
• Christopher Bernard Thomas, 40, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; reckless conduct.
• Jameria Tyshaye Victor, 17, Oakwood Circle, Covington; affray.
