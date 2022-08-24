The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2022:
• Martin Vernell Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Wendell James Blake, 59, Pebble Boulevard, Covington; criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts.
• Charquez Dionte Brown, 26, Green Street, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Shamique Lavaar Butcher, 40, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Timothy Alonzo Cameron, 51, Peachtree Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• John Russell Drinnen, 26, Aldora Street, Barnesville; criminal trespass, impersonating a public officer or employee.
• Christina Lynn Floyd, 43, Doubles Drive, Covington; no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, registration and license plate requirements, removing or affixing license plant with intent to conceal.
• Dean Caleb Frazier, 32, Birney Street, Marietta; probation violation.
• Tommy Addison Gilbert, 35, Emerson Trail, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Terrance Lenard Green Jr., 31, South Greenfield Circle, Covington; burglary.
• Carmissia Shorockia Hardeman, 35, Windward Drive, Covington; battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergence telephone call.
• Bryanna Cymone Hollingsworth, 29, Sequoia Park Trail, Snellville; no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked/cancelled registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Sammie Wayne Johnson, 17, Arthurs Lane, Covington; eavesdropping, harassing phone calls.
• Myles Jay Lance, 31, Clarion Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Samaaki O’Morie Lane, 19, Creekside Trail, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude, no proof of insurance, passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, suspended/revoked/cancelled registration.
• Leon Maurice McCambell, 42, Candler Road, Decatur; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Joseph Daniel McElhannon, 51, unknown address; possession of methamphetamine.
• Marquise Jerelle Murphy, 36, Shirley Drive, Atlanta; forgery.
• Charles Wyatt Myers, 25, Mimosa Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Travis Kyle Norris, 38, Silvey Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• George Michael Patterson, 33, Rainbow Shelter, Covington; probation violation.
• Ricardo Reyes Chaves, 37, unknown address, Covington; trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Bryan Lee Schroeder, 44, Brickstone Parkway, Covington; battery, simple assault.
• Jerrod Donyae Watkins, 37, West Pike Street, Lawrenceville; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jakore Lamar Watson, 20, Wynfield Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• James Alan Adams, 51, Access Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Jeffery A. Anderson, 39, Stonelake Circle, Savannah; operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Rodney O’Neal Benton, 49, Geiger Street, Covington; willfully failing to report abuse of disabled adult/elder person.
• Cristina Lynn Floyd, 43, Doubles Drive, Covington; no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, registration and license requirements, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• James Andrew Gentry, 23, Malcom Road, Covington; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Edward Charles Johnson, 39, Ross Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Alihah Sade Lindsey, 26, Blue Heron Way, Covington; affixing tint to windows or windshields, DUI - first offense, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Kristy Latoya Mills, 37, Keyton Drive, Covington; aggravated battery, battery.
• Alejandro Morales, 19, Lynn Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Dewaine Jeremiah Peevy, 23, Pinehurst View Drive, Snellville; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no tail lights.
• Kelly Duncan Teague III, 43, Bethany Road, Covington; forgery, theft by conversion.
• Chantiesha Meoshae Thomas, 27, Lynx Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Zachary Allen Vaught, 36, Leafstone Drive, Covington; vandalism to a place of worship.
• Timothy Ray Waller, 56, Robin Hood Road, Covington; battery.
• Christopher Taylor White, 21, Dixie Lane, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude, improper exhaust system, reckless driving, speeding.
• James Lamont White Jr., 18, Kirkland Road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shakira Vaughnetra Williams, 33, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; battery.
• Devon C. Young, 23, Old Atlanta Highway, Griffin; theft by conversion.
