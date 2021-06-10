The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Barry Ray Arnold Jr., 35, Nunnelly Street, Rutledge; burglary.
• Octavius Quintaurius Baccus, 41, Druids Crossing, Conyers; probation violation.
• Alvin Adonis Bailey, 32, Chelsea Park Lane, Norcross; destruction, removal, etc. of property subject to security interest.
• Jessica Martina Beckford, 29, Maxie Court, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Bobby Clifton Bradley Jr., 37, Continental Colony, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Vincent Bernard Brown, 49, Alcovy Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Danny Vincent Clark, 55, Windsong Drive, Covington, probation violation, child support default.
• Bobby Chad Evans, 38, Arbor Drive, Gainesville, Fla.; burglary.
• Stacey Renee Haymore, 44, Old Mill Road, Rutledge; probation violation.
• Ulysses Howard, 52, Fowler Court, Covington; entering auto.
• Kristopher Mark Hunt, 43, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; burglary, theft by taking, parole violation.
• Marcus Tyrek Johnson, 22, Oak Side Drive, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Cleveland Boyd Kemp, 31, Brianna Avenue, Conyers; aggravated battery, kidnapping, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Christopher Jarrell McKibben, 29, Stephanie Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• William Zachary Moore, 34, homeless; certificate of registration violation, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Dalandian Dandrel Nolley, 34, Willow Shoals Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children.
• Bruce Smith Perry, 29, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; probation violation.
• Deontay Dennis Pullen, 31, Edgefield, Covington; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Stanley Ambrose Reed, 62, Otellia Lane, Covington; open container, probation violation, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Joesi Bleu Simpson, 27, Utopia Road, Greenville, S.C.; parole violation.
• Emma Jean Smith, 67, Mulberry Street, Porterdale; aggravated assault, aggravated battery, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct.
• Mario Andris Smith, 40, Ashton Park Drive, Lawrenceville; stalking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Catherine Brooke Spears, 41, Mountainview Terrace, Covington; aggravated assault, simple assault.
• Hayly Marie Spence, 17, Cambridge Way, Covington; aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Demetrius Stodghill, 44, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by shoplifting.
• Quinmorris Andtrell Tate, 36, Smith Store Road, Covington; burglary, criminal trespass, probation violation.
• Tyrus Rashaad Thompson, 34, Fieldview Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Robert Raymond Torrence III, 31, Compton Woods Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Donald George Waite, 58, Wellington Way, Conyers; parole violation.
• Tarvis Keith Arnold, 51, Prince Edward Way, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Terrence DeCarlos Bailey, 37, Stone Ridge Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol, hit and run, improper lane usage, open container, reckless driving, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• Christopher Wayne Basden, 23, Fieldcrest Drive, Covington; battery.
• Eliott Matthew Brumlow, 22, Kings Forest Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Anthony Lamont Bryant, 27, Winding Creek Drive, Lithia Springs; failure to appear.
• Natasha Octavia Clark, 31, Holmes Court, Covington; driving without a valid license, stop signs and yield signs.
• Marcus Andrew Fambrough, 36, Sorrell Street, Monroe; probation violation.
• Jadyn Mone’t Gaither, 23, Orchard. Court, Atlanta; disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Johnny Terence Grier, 43, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington; financial transaction card fraud, probation violation.
• Tabitha Evonne Height, 47, Old Concord Drive, Covington; terroristic threats or acts.
• Danny Huff, 59, Arlington Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Crystal Shampane Hunter, 26, Landon Way, Covington; battery.
• Alfxacia Jennifer Jones, 24, Callaway Loop, Conyers; operation of vehicle without current plate, speeding, DUI - alcohol.
• Zhane Aaliyah McAllister, 22, Brantley Cove Circle, Grovetown; failure to appear.
• Robert Marshall McCoy, 34, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Andrew Scott Rogers, 38, East Wade Street, Oxford; battery.
• Deamonte Darrell Thomas, 29, Hurst Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• James Lee Walker, 58, Shadowbrook Court, Covington; reckless conduct.
• Tavon Rashad Williams, 27, Sarah Drive, Warner Robins; theft by taking.
• Jalil Amir Young, 27, Dunmore Road, Decatur; prescription forgery.
