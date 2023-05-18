The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from May 10 to May 16:
• Brian Shane Aaron, 40, Hightower Trail, Oxford; burglary, probation violation.
• Harbonius Cornelius Allen, 67, Woodbridge Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Garrett Lance Blackwell, 21, Bailey Road, Monticello; aggravated assault, home invasion, murder.
• Joshua Dawan Chaney, 21, Pear Blossom Court, Augusta; probation violation.
• Amber Nicole Conner, 37, Pleasant Lane, Comer; probation violation.
• Terry Don Damron, 56, Peachtree Street, Atlanta; drugs no in original container, probation violation.
• Timothy Alexander Daniel, 24, Atlanta Highway, Madison; failure to appear.
• Ronald Jay Davis, 56, Poplar Street, Conyers; battery.
• Mark Dewayne Digby, 44, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• Michelle Victoria Dominguez, 39, Milton Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• David Lowell Drake Jr., 60, homeless; probation violation.
• Bryan Keith Dunn, 25, Crumley Street, Atlanta; robbery, simple battery.
• Marquel Bernard Evans, 41, Golden Ridge Way, McDonough; Juvenile Court adult contempt order.
• Michele Dawn Evans, 37, Golden Meadow Drive, McDonough; failure to appear Juvenile Court.
• Amanda Shanecca Gray, 30, Lacy Street, Monroe; DUI - endangering child under 14, disobeying traffic control device, driving without license on person, DUI - alcohol.
• Jonathan Charles Green, 24, Kady Court, McDonough; DUI - alcohol less safe, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, speeding.
• Kevin Ray Greenway, 39, Homeless; aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property, entering auto, willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple assault.
• Travis Demarius Grier, 39, Lower River Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, hit and run.
• Johnathan Buck Harp, 27, Young Road, Cartersville; probation violation.
• Tracy Joseph Helms, 53, Walnut Aveneu, Lindel; contempt of court.
• Elisha Dean Holloway, 17, Thrash Street, Covington; violation of family violence order.
• Allen Michael Humphries, 31, Stag Run Drive, Mansfield; aggravated assault - three counts, battery, reckless conduct - two counts.
• Toma Tiwan Ingram, 48, Hartford Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Timothy Lamar Jewell, 42, Homeless; simple assault.
• Mystique Cherelle Jones, 44, Fieldview Lane, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Teresa Lynn Knight, 45, Oxford North Road, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, unlawful use of license.
• Kevin Lewis Lester, 42, Lakeview Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Brandon Rashad Maddox, 21, Snapdragon Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jay Cecil Montgomery, 54, Sugar Creek Trail, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident duty upon striking fixed object, improper lane usage, reckless driving.
• Marshall Lydell Northington, 46, Gadwall Lane, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Tymyddeus Daniel Owen, 41, Homeless; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ahkeem Myke Payne, 26, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; probation violation.
• Dale Charles Perry, 36, Homeless; aggravated stalking.
• Belinda Lee Pomales, 46, West First Street, Blue Ridge; probation violation.
• Terry Bernard Printup, 34, Roberts Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Quintavious Deon Rice, 34, Little Joe Court, Riverdale; theft by taking.
• Phillip Dewayne Rogers, 63, Avery Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Tykeen Jahuieal Rosier, 49, Sequoyah Drive, Alpharetta; failure to appear.
• Richard Matthew Sexton, 40, Weaver Street, Jackson; probation violation.
• Rondrikus Quinntarus Starks, 34, Walton County S.O.; probation violation.
• Kevin Bernard Terrell, 30, Church Street, Covington; aggravated assault, armed robbery, battery, poinint or aiming gun or pistol at another, probation violation, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jessica Lurinne Vanosdol, 33, Spring Street, Griffin; probation violation.
• Andre Phillip Voneden, 42, Homeless; probation violation.
• Dennis Williams Jr., 40, Misty Lake Drive, Ellenwood; failure to appear.
• Tracy Michelle Wright, 58, Curry Circle, Conyers; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, theft by shoplifting.
• Hasan Sharif Akhlas, 34, Ember Way, Snellville; driving without a valid license, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Christopher Hall Amos, 34, Forest Drive, Covington; public indecency.
• William Barksdale, 43, Shenandoah Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Dayton Daniel Beam, 17, Wren Court, Monticello; disorderly conduct.
• Nicos Diaz Chavis, 38, Meadow Trail, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Xavier Edwin Coissiere, 23, Longcreek Drive, Covington; driving without headlights, improper lane usage, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute - four counts, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Marvin Gaye Dorsey, 59, The Falls Boulevard, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Payton Alexander Garrett, 35, Alcovy Crossing Drive, Covington; reckless driving, speeding.
• Kathyann Beverley Gaskin, 53, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Kevon Jamal Herbert, 29, Meadow Overlook Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Niyah Bent Ishmael, 22, Highgrove Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Nicholas Ray Jones, 18, Grand Reunion Drive, Hoschston; criminal trespass.
• Gottia Tihara-Monay Lightfoot, 21, Windcrest Keep, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Candise Leona Lusk, 17, Amber Way, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass.
• Feliz Juan Mata Guerra, 36, Blackwell Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Kyaire J. McDaniel, 18, Lumby Lane, Covington; battery.
• Corey Michael McMurtty, 26, Larue Road, Covngton; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jeremy Nathaniel Mitchell, 19, Adrians Lane, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Kerry James Moten, 33, Mountain Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Roberto Munoz-Gonzalez, 49, New Hope Road, Lawrenceville; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Victoria Ramirez, 17, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Anthony Dai’Kwan Reynolds, 21, Sagebruch Trail, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Sonaryn Montinez Rockmore, 29, King Road, Riverdale; DUI - alcohol less safe, failure to stop at stop sign, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Joann Kay Rudy, 47, American Drive, Rutherglenn, Va.; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, improper lane usage, serious injury by vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Derrell Conway Sanders, 61, Hidden Acres Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Javane Elijah Seymore, 29, Hanley Mill Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Stanley Earl Sinkfield, 51, Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur; forgery.
• Derrick Lamar Smith, 26, Puckett Street, Covington; affixing tint to window or windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Marteenus Velon Williams, 46, Pleasant Glen Court, Spring, Texas; abandonment of dependent child - two counts, failure to appear.
Recommended for you
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.