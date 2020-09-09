The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Erick Jon Anderson, 34, Berkshire Lane, Covington; DUI- alcohol, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Tremayne Lenelle Anderson, 34, Johnson Drive, Covington; failure to appear - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer - M.
• William Carl Barlow, 24, Rocky Point Road, Covington; probation violation, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Dearra Sanquonya Brown, 21, Baker Avenue, Oxford; aggravated assault.
• Bryan Thomas Bruce, 45, West Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.; failure to register as sex offender.
• Christina Renee Crowe, 40, Rich Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Michael Daniel Dehetre, 34, Mill Street, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Deangelo Martez Kilpatrick, 29, Hidden Branch Way, Covington; aggravated assault - FV, criminal trespass - FV, driving while license suspended or revoked - M.
• Antonoio Darnell King Jr., 27, Hermer Circle NW, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Tania Miracle Murphy, 18, Blanket Pass, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Dagoberto Pacheco-Arteaga, 31, Salem Road, Covington; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Ivan Romero, 25, Salem Road, Covington; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Ronald Oneal Stephens, 54, Washington Street, Covington; aggravated assault - FV.
• Valerie Denise Woods, 33, Hidden Branch Way, Covington; aggravated assault - FV, criminal damage to property - second degree.
• Natalie Paige Boutelle, 24, Taylor Road, Covington; abandonment of dependent child - M.
• Keandre Navelle Jackson, 23, Pecan Street, Loganville; battery.
• Kenneth Leon Jacobs, 66, Person Street, Monticello; battery.
• Rachel Elizabeth Johnson, 40, Birch Lane, Conyers; entering auto.
• Loretta Lynn Jones, 51, White Birth Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Tychiana Nicole Reed, 26, Peaks Landing, Conyers; battery - FV, M.
• Mario Alberto Perez Villavicencio, 51, Access Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• Cedrick Sherrod Wise, 43, Boxwood Boulevard, Columbus; battery, battery - FV, cruelty to children - third degree, theft by taking - M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
