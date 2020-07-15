The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Brandon Carlye Barlow, 32, OYO Hotel, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Melvin Cordero Belcher, 32, Usher Road, Covington; child molestation, failure to appear - F.
• Cedric Mantel Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Lesare DeShawn Brown, 44, Millikin Court, Decatur; probation violation.
• Ondrea Lachelle Carter, 26, White Birch Drive, Covington; false statements or writings to conceal facts, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Clifford Bradley Gibson, 46, homeless; parole violation.
• Adrian Carl Hare, 57, Peachtree Pine Shelter, Atlanta; aggravated stalking, hold for Chamblee Police Department.
• Albert Fitzgerald King, 53, Winchester Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Markale Kaseen Murray, 27, Pine Tree Circle, Madison; aggravated battery.
• Terry Wayne Neal, 25, Field Green Crossing, Stone Mountain; battery - FV, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts - M, unauthorized discharge of fireearms within 50 yards of public highway, willful obstruction of law enforcement - M.
• Timothy Fudge Nelson Jr., 27, Lakeside Point, Covington; battery - FV, M, parole violation.
• John Anthony Norman, 48, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; parole violation.
• Alex Khalil Smith, 27, Brooks Drive, Monticello; aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 45, Bennett Road, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Harold Trufant Jr., 46, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; probation violation.
• Eldonta Ciair Wesley, 41, Mountain View Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• John Andrew Williams, 50, Parkmont Lane, Dallas; failure to appear.
• Jamar Steed Dejan Stovall, 39, Meadow Overlook Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Elizabeth Moniquin Jackson, 35, Spillers Drive, Covington; theft by deception - F, false statements, forgery - first degree.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
