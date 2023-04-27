The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from April 19 to April 25:
• Tonya Elaine Blair, 47, West Dixie Highway, Rutledge; simple battery.
• Frederick Julius Brown, 39, Arrowhead Boulevard, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Michael Mason Canup, 60, Anderson Creek Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua Bret Cochran, 40, Harold Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Brandon Jacob Danes, 28, Brownlee Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Daniel Joseph Davidson, 41, Laurel Way, Covington; probation violation, theft by taking.
• Johnny Harvey Davis, 22, Sunflower Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Yvette Michelle Deese, 54, Cross Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Courtni Nicole Duncan, 44, Alcovy Street, Monroe; theft of services.
• James Paul Edge, 19, Laurel Ridge Court, Covington; simple battery.
• Ivey Lamar Elam, 29, Indian Trail Road, Augusta; probation violation.
• James Lee Fox Jr., 41, Taylor Road, Covington; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark - other than motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime.
• Darin Oneal Freeman, 48, Johnson Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Roman Devin Fuller, 29, Staunton Bridge Road, Greenville, S.C.; public indecency.
• Sentario Antonio Gartrell, 35, Windward Lane, Norcross; aggravated stalking.
• Martraze Deshaun Gay, 40, Kenyon Street, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Curtis Lee Goss Jr., 38, homeless; probation violation.
• Jackie Lehamp Griggs, 34, Hillsboro Street, Monticello; DUI - multiple substances, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Marian Roxanne Hadaway, 39, Country Woods Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Shamara Shante Hale, 24, Trelawney Drive, Covington; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Daphne Claudette Hendricks, 55, Glenn Club Drive, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Curtis Ree Jackson, 30, Whitehead Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Tony Jerome Johnson, 25, Bryant Road, Monroe; battery, cruelty to children, possession of firearm or knife suring commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Trista Brook Langford, 42, Woodcrest Drive, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Malcolm Salin Lee, 25, West Forest Drive, Covington; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Eric Michael McWilliams, 45, Oxford Drive, Oxford; parole violation.
• Wilford Norris, 49, Lockhaven Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Karen Sue Pearson, 43, Grand Avenue, Nogalas, Ariz.; probation violation.
• Vincent John Pellegrini, 46, homeless; possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Joseph Arnold Pringle II, 39, Forest Road, Covington; failure to appear, theft by shoplifting.
• Jason Ryan Redding, 8, Towler Shoals Drive, Loganville; simple battery.
• Daran Jazwon Richardson, 47, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Nicole Lynn Sales, 47, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Terrence Keyon Savage, 41, Jones Acre, Macon; probation violation.
• Princess Diana Smith, 35, MLK Jr. Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Matthew Seth Spears, 44, East Belle Isle, Sandy Springs; probation violation.
• Brandon James Stagemeyer, 22, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; failure to appear.
• Joseph Ray Thompson, 21, Central Avenue, Jefferson, Iowa; disobeying traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper lane usage, obscured tag, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Michael Anthony Tucker, 27, Navajo Trail, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Asa James Ward, 27, Jackson Diagnostic Center, Jackson; probation violation.
• Dylan Dakota Whittemore, 29, Breedlove Court, Monroe; probation violation.
• Mitchell Garrett Wilbanks, 34, McGiboney Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Devonte Lamont Williams, 24, Pebble Brooke Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Casey Jordan Banks, 22, Salem Road, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Toddtray Jamar Booker, 21, Randy Trace, Covington; affray.
• Troy Edward Buchanan, 49, Belmont Trail, Covington; battery.
• Isidris Contreas-Hilario, 26, Access Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Charles Henry Crowell Jr., 68, Dorothy Lane, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - alcohol.
• Andreas Kevon Gaither, 28, Columns Drive, Gainesville; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Mario Tionn Gaither, 42, Walnut Drive, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol, failure to signal when turning, improper lane usage.
• Makayla Marie Grimes, 21, Kristen Place, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Veronica Elaine Hale, 49, Orchard Lane, Covington; no seat belts, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Meagan Elizabeth Harp, 29, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• Atrinea Marie Jones, 22, Almond Creek Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, turning movements.
• Bruce Lashawn Jones Jr., 17, Sterling Lane, Covington; ATV on sidewalk, no proof of insurance, registration and license requirements, traffic laws applicable to persons operating mopeds.
• Yashua Gabriel Jones, 25, Twin Lakes Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Raymond Lloyd Kelly, 28, Charity Chase, Covington; failure to appear.
• Cordney Deshawn Lewis, 36, Green Court, Carrollton, Va.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Laimont Balfour Lynch, 52, Leafstone Drive, Covington; driving without amber light permit, DUI - alcohol.
• Winston McPherson, 43, Alice Avenue, Lithonia; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Ishmael Mendez, 18, Pickens Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Darriquez Bruceshaun Perry, 23, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Victor Maurice Pighee, 18, Crowell Road, Covington; theft by taking.
• Dante Miguel Pittmon, 28, Chestnut Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Cornell Qu-Ain Platt, 48, Cider Valley Lane, Conley; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Carlos Fidel Ramon-Beltran, 17, Christian Circle, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Darlene Angela Roberts, 68, DeKalb Medical Parkway, Stonecrest; contempt of court.
• Devon Earl Taylor, 19, Pebble Brooke Lane, Stockbridge; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Joseph Ray Thompson, 21, Central Avenue, Jefferson, Iowa; fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper lane usage, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, theft by receiving stolen property, disobeying traffic control device, disorderly conduct, obscured tag, terroristic threats and acts.
• Kiersten Nicole Umber, 31, Hoffman Drive, Columbia; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Mateo Vazquez-Castaneda, 30, Pole Creek Drive, Lithonia; driving without valid license, no tag lights.
• James Richard Walker, 71, Bethel Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jamel Lamont Wilson, 50, Pamela Place, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Onjla Natasha Wilson, 51, Winnstead Place, Covington; aggravated assault.
