The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from April 12 - April 18
• Linda Kaye Aikens, 56, Hillside Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Jean Michel Andre, 40, Riviera Drive, Covington; aggravated battery, cruelty to children.
• Love Genesis Bell, 21, Bryant Drive, Snellville; aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit felony, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Jalisa Marie Blackwell, 32, Collier Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kevin Michael Carpenter, 35, Fox Chase, Covington; probation violation.
• Yasmine Kyliah Cohens, 26, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; battery.
• Brittaney Nicole Dickerson, 36, Jackson Road, Porterdale; battery.
• Lisa Michelle Durden, 56, Anderson Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Ernest Lamar Graves, 59, address unknown; failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Griffith, 38, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
• Jordan Jana Griffiths, 22, Mountain Way, Covington; contempt of court.
• Raymond Russell Haldeman, 59, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Sean Aaron Hall, 39, Lakeview Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Goodwin Darnelle Horton, 40, Baker Lane, Oxford; probation violation.
• Davarrious Alexander Jackson, 23, Brown Thrasher Run, Oxford; probation violation.
• Everette Jerome Jackson, 31, Pebble Brooke Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Franklin Jean Jean-Francois, 35, Trelawney Circle, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Kenneth Oneal Johnson, 56, Shoals Terrace, Decatur; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
• Daniel Marshall, 21, Cypress Point Way, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Gerson Martinez, 41, Baker Lane, Oxford; license required/surrender of prior licenses, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Isaac Thettle Monet, 19, Natalie Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Lonnie Oneal Norman, 51, Newborn Road, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Destiny Marie Oliver, 20, Elm Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Anthony Cheyenne Pilgrim, 43, Hammond Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Joshua Gerault Pittman, 43, Marietta Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Domonic Jamal Pollard, 32, Browning Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Ronald Jason Puckett, 43, Cook Road, Monticello; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely, hit and run.
• Terry Charles Ray, 41, Monticello; probation violation.
• Nickolas Xavier Schwane, 41, Belmont Trail, Covington; false statements or writings.
• Christopher Daniel Shiver, 35, Pine Street, Porterdale; criminal trespass.
• Antonio Lashawn Smith, 23, Lakeview Place, Covington; probation violation.
• Herman Lewis Smith, 41, Ivory Street, Porterdale; battery, probation violation, simple assault.
• Tiffany Michelle Tripp, 37, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Michael Angelo Valles, 31, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; battery.
• Daviante Luvwain Weems, 23, Cypress Point Way, Lithonia; aggravated assault.
• Stephen Michael Wilkins, 41, Russell Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Eric Bittle, 45, Randall Avenue, Lithonia; reckless driving.
• Matthew Bruce Burley, 42, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jaden Deshawn Campbell, 23, Bermuda Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage, too fast for conditions.
• Timothy Oneal Catchings, 37, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; duty to report accident, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Patricia Keaira Denise Copeland, 33, Pine Forst Road, Pensacola, Fla.; battery, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Abigail Michelle Davenport, 34, Hunters Ridge Court, Covington; battery.
• Susan Rebecca Evans, 33, Honesuckle Court, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Sir Darius Maurice Fowler, 20, Windsong Drive, Covington; affixing tint to windows/windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Josie Marie Garnes, 17, Garnes Valley Drive, Evans, W. Va.; battery.
• Curtis Lee Goss Jr., 38, homeless; criminal trespass.
• Darius Jerrell Elijah Greene, 21, Trelawney Circle, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Shaqwan Marvin Hagans, 35, Wyndmont Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Dexter Rodricus Henderson, 42, Hudson Bridge Court, Stockbridge; abandonment of dependent child.
• Rickey James Horton Jr., 43, Oak Street, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Lamarius Requan Jackson, 18, Heaton Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Quindarius Deshaun Jackson, 18, Heaton Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Alexandrea Michelle Johnson, 31, Stonecreek Parkway, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Charles Christopher Johnson, 54, homeless; criminal trespass.
• Billy Wayne Lackey, 49, Grandview Road, Mansfield; driving without a valid license.
• Alasia Zykeria Lewis, 18, Oak Hill Road, Covington; theft by taking.
• David Tyrone Mathis, 17, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; DUI - alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage, limited license violation, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no proof of insurance, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Clinton Moreese McNair, 49, Landmark Drive, Conyers; conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft fraud.
• Marlon Alexis Perez, 22, Bohannon Street, Covington; driving without headlights, driving without a valid license.
• Master Bernard Perry, 27, Green Acres Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Roy Anthony Shiver, 58, Shamrock Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• George Washington Smith, 53, West Avenue, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• Jair’e Rashad Smith, 21, Tunbridge Wells Road, Lithonia; driving without valid license.
• Jerome Tillery, 58, Digby Road, Covington; cruelty to animals.
• Teneachia Tolbert, 47, Pennington Place, Atlanta; criminal trespass.
• Dwayne Antonio Charles Wattley, 49, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Lee Leopoleon Whatley, 41, Harmony Place, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
Recommended for you
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.