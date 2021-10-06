The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Dakwane Bobby Archie-Pittman, 23, Buck Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Josiah Brittan Campbell, 34, Turning Leaf Drive, Lawrenceville; failure to appear.
• Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Dashan Christopher Daubon, 28, Strathmoore Manor Circle, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Aubrey Shane Dobbs, 32, Bohannan Road, Covington; making false statments, probation violation.
• Alante Monrico Donnell, 32, Woodhaven Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes - two counts, probation violation.
• Deuntria Montrell Edwards, 20, Old Concord Drive, Covington; child molestation.
• Johnny Wells Fontenot, 44, homeless; probation violation.
• Michael Christopher Garcia, 36, Avery Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Elizabeth Dinah Gilchrist, 59, City Pond Road, Douglasville; probation violation, terroristic threats and acts.
• Marquis Cortez Griffin, 30, Providence Parkway, Covington; failure to appear.
• Clark Elliott Hailey, 51, Cowan Road, Covington; driving with suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; no proof of insurance; open container; possession of methamphetamine.
• Danny Huff, 60, Arlington Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Shakquan Michael Jordan, 32, Kirkland Road, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Thaddeus James Landry Jr., 26, Carter Avenue, Atlanta; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Jack Eric Law Jr., 38, Varner Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Adam Matthew Leys, 45, Newton Ridge Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Matthew Ray Merck, 38, Bennett Street, Austell; probation violation.
• Michael Austin Morris, 27, Cowan Road, Covington; driving to use due care, no seat belts, open container, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Ricardo Pierre Newsome, 37, Fairview Place, Stockbridge; criminal trespass, DUI - alcohol, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Terry Bernard Printup, 33, Roberts Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to appear, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane usage.
• Quintavious Darion Reed, 18, Avonlea Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes- two counts.
• Michael Anthony Strange, 46, Spring Valley Way, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Jamie lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Road, Covington; loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jhori Rajan Wade, 21, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Shavari Lee Andrew Williams, 23, Varnedoe Avenue, Garden City; failure to appear.
• Laura Denise Blackwell, 47, Oxford; battery.
• Roger Kent Boggess III, 32, Falls Road, Rocky Mountain, N.C.; contempt of court.
• Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, vehicle turning left.
• Twanna Denise Davenport, 51, Laurel Street, Porterdale; receipt, possession, transport of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tyreek Dontez Farley, 22, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; battery.
• Anthony Rodriguez Foster, 39, Capeton Square, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 30, Windridge Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ann Jartu Rennie, 38, Fieldview Lane, Covington; electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit material.
• Kenville George Rodney, 49, Trelawney Lane, Covington; hit and run.
• Marcel Luis Williams, 17, Lassiter Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
