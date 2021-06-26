The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
Rondray Joivannie Barron♦ , 30, Millstone, Conyers; battery.
Tonya Elaine Blair♦ , 45, West Dixie Highway, Rutledge; criminal trespass, probation violation.
Christian Nicole Cooper♦ , 25, County Road 229, Mansfield; aggravated assault, criminal damage to prperty, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts.
Anthony Medgargrant Copeland♦ , 35, Cowan Ridge, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
Genevieve Desousa♦ , 30, Huntington Street, Covington; probation violation.
Nicholas Ashley Evans♦ , 26, Lassiter Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Maurice Ralph Ford♦ , 22, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Jasmine Nicole Greene♦ , 26, Mercury Drive, Atlanta; aggravated assault — two counts, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children — seven counts, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate.
Sylvester Kanard Johnson♦ , 31, Hillside Oak Lane, Covington; criminal trespass.
Jared Tyler Jordan♦ , 36, homeless; failure to appear.
Johathon Marcel Kirkpatrick♦ , 19, Zinzendorf Drive, Lithonia; probation violation, theft by taking.
Kilmon Marcus Miller♦ , 31, Mildred Lane, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, simple assault.
Tamia D. Miller♦ , 24, City Pond Road, Covington; harassing phone calls.
Terry wayne Neal♦ , 26, Mill Court, Conyers; contempt of court.
Jesse Logan Parr♦ , 36, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; simple assault — two counts, terroristic threats and acts.
Grant Taylor Schoolar♦ , 26, Drew Drive, Atlanta; giving false name, address or birtdate, loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Claudine Noella Sinclair♦ , 46, River North Court, Covington; probation violation.
Quindarius Oneal Smith♦ , 28, Clearbrook Drive, Covington; aggravated assault — 10 counts, cruelty to children — six counts, probation violation, simple battery.
Mondrell White♦ , 35, Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
Josiah Kojo Amankwah♦ , Homeplace Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
Candice La Andra Barnes♦ , 39, Collier Street, Covington; interference with government property, loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement — two counts.
Carley Denise Carter♦ , 20, Salem Rand Road, Covington; driving without a valid license.
Victor Bernard Carter♦ , 54, Athena Lane, Lithonia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Breanna Faith Chapman♦ , 19, Parr Farm Road, Covington; public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Stacy Michelle Edwards♦ , 48, Cornus Drive, Covington; battery.
Kevin Ray Greenway♦ , 37, Jackson Road, Porterdale; battery.
Tanya Lynn Hammonds♦ , 39, Zingara Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
Diyoka Dominque Kambeya♦ , 26, Wisteria Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
Kenyon Maurise Kelly Jr.♦ , 24, Adrella Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol.
Jason Martin Libby♦ , 32, Greenleaf Road, Covington; battery.
Karsyn Wade Prothro♦ , 17, Lakewood Drive, Social Circle; possession of methamphetamine, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Monisha Meshay Smith, 28, Rock Hill Drive, ♦ Conyers; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.
Hiram Carey Stone♦ , 44, White Birch Drive, Covington; violation of bond condition.
Tangelia Le’Andrea Styles♦ , 34, South Dinah Circle, Covington; probation violation.
Rodney Jermine Sullivan, 43, Chestnut Lane, Mon♦ roe; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Cathylene Grace Whelchel♦ , 31, Chestnut Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
Roy Lee Williams♦ , 67, Scarlet Lane, Conyers; arson.
Shirley Williams, 75, Scarlet Lane, Conyers; arson.
