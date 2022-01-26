The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Matthew Daniel Boswell, 41, South Broad Street, Porterdale; parole violation.
• Taylor Adam Boyd, 17, McCart Circle, Covington; create, or possess visual mediuam depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct, possession or control of any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct.
• Luke Scott Brown, 28, Trotters. Walk, Covington; stalking.
• Daniel Issac Campbell, 42, Country Club Trail, Toccoa; probation violation.
• Michael Keshone Kellam, 47, West Austin Road, Decatur; battery, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Cameron Gabriel Kemp, 28, Avonlea Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property - auto.
• Brandon Jeffrey Lackey, 30, Meadow Wood Drive, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Michael Leroy Miller, 38, Princeton Way, Covington; criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Rondriko Keene Mohone, 39, Country Creek Road, Newborn; create or possess visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct - to sell (four counts), tampering with evidence.
• Kevin Lee Teems, 31, Dorsen Court, Cumming; probation violation.
• T’Andre Muhammed Walker, 25, Sugar Maple Lane, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijauana, theft by receiving stolen property, unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver inmate a controlled substance.
• Rodricques Terrell Wise, 35, Green Acres Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, criminal damage to property, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a conficted felon or felony first offender.
• Tyrease Alexander Brown, 21, Cambridge Way, Covington; failure to yield right of way, homicide by vehicle - misdemeanor.
• John Langs Castro, 54, Washington Street, Covington; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Michael Wayne Clegg, 53, Lakeview Drive, Covington; simple assault.
• Garth Anthony Cole, 56, Pebble Brooke Court, Covington; discharge of gun or pistol near public highway or street, theft by taking.
• William Michael Dempsey, 32, Aimes Drive, Dawsonville; reckless conduct.
• Jermaine Gresham, 46, Hannah Haven Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper U-turn on curve.
• Alfred Elijah Jones, 61, Hidden Pines Drive, Covington; failure to register as sex offender.
• Wayne Dudley Williams III, 31, Links Drive, Covington; passing on solid yellow line, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
