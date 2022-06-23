The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from June 15 to June 21, 2022:
• Jamarcus Laquez Andrews, 33, Geiger Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Toymanule Tremayne Austin, 48, Maggie Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Candice La Andra Barnes, 40, Collier Street, Covington; robbery by sudden snatching, theft by shoplifting.
• Michael James Bean, 32, Oak Branch Way, Loganville; failure to appear, parole violation.
• John Willie Blackwell, 29, Trelawny Circle, Covington; battery - two counts, cruelty to children.
• Sharlene Demps Clark, 45, Oakland Avenue, Augusta; probate probation violation, speeding, driving with suspended license.
• Shaquasia Chrishanna Farmer, 24, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Christopher Allen Hart, 39, Lone Pine Road, Mansfield; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Stephanie Nicole Hicks, 34, Clara Drive, Riverdale, probation violation.
• Kourtne Rae Johnson, 22, Oakley Road, Union City; probation violation.
• Tony Lee Johnson Jr., 35, Magnolia Ridge, Monroe; probation violation.
• Roddreqes Latavius Joiner, 37, Austin Avenue, Griffin; probation violation.
• Jason Charles Lackey, 43, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, driving while license supsended or revoked, probation violation.
• Devon Anthony Mastin, 38, Rainbow Shelter, Covington; failure to appear.
• Anthony Marcel McKinley, 50, Beaverdam Lane, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Karyem Dushon Miller Jr., 25, Kay Terrace, Conyers; failure to appear, following too closely.
• Tyler Dwayne Mitchell, 27, Country Creek Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• John Wesley Newton, 46, Millside Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Emikko Jeavante Ogletree, 33, Wares Cross Road, LaGrange; probation violation.
• David Bruce Quarles, 41, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kyle Taylor Sensing, 34, June Kemp Road, Aragon; failure to appear.
• Daniel Kipp Smith, 57, Perry Circle, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Laquane Tabarus Stroud, 31, Vernon Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Brianna Katrice Stubbs, 26, homeless; probation violation.
• Sonya Jean Suter, 43, Heatherstone Hollow, Covington; failure to appear.
• Trevor Augustus Thompson Jr., 30, Buckhorn Bend, Locust Grove; affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance with intent - Xanax, possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance with intent - mushrooms, possession of a Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance with intent - promethazine.
• Ramone Steven Whitaker, 28, Aldergate Drive, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Gayla McLendon Wiley, 50, Channing Cope Road, Covington; driving without headlights when raining, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Valerie Denise Woods, 35, Old Covington Highway, Conyers; probation violation.
• Anthony Kyle Allen, 35, Newton Factory Bridge Road, Covington; child molestation - two counts.
• James Lee Ames, 44, Morris Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Maurice Rajan Fane, 26, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; interference with custody.
• Gregory Scott Garris, 59, Cinnamon Fern Circle, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, posession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
• Kimberly Lynn Gemza, 50, Hildas Corner, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• J’Markus Travieyon George, 26, Katherine Valley Road, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Quinasia Unique Grace, 29, Adair Circle, Dahlonega; battery.
• Vencheza Remon Ingram, 31, Hazel Street, Porterdale; brake lights and turn signals required, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic flow, improper lane usage.
• Venita Michelle Johnston, 57, Fincher Road, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Jessie Clearance Johnston Jr., 78, Fincher Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Scott Edward Lowes Sr., 60, Porterdale; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Drucilla Elizabeth McMurray, 21, Avonlea Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Laura Jean Menchion-Dildine, 51, Landing Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Charles Ashley Minor, 37, Cowan Road, Covington; deposit account fraud.
• Jalen Edward Porter, 20, Meadowchase Court, Snellville; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Danny Ramos, 22, Oak Hill Road, Covington; criminal trespass, reckless conduct.
• Phillip Terrill Reeves, 45, Conductor Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, no drivers license on person, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, speeding.
• Ricky James Rudasill Sr., 62, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Jeffery Jerome Shy, 33, Nicole Court, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Lillian Ann Payne Trombley, 54, Jefferson Place, Columbia, S.C.; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
