The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from March 22 to March 28:
• Jesus Omar Aranda-Reyes, 22, Access Road, Covington; loitering or prowling, public drunkenness, probation violation.
• Michael James Bean, 33, Steward Road, Monroe; probation violation.
• Deandre Reshard Chapman, 35, Clay Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Oceanus Saendreco Collins, 29, Martin Luther King Jr., Eatonton; aggravated assault, harassing phone calls.
• Kaile Danielle Evans, 27, Camden Place, Covington; probation violation.
• Melvin Lewis Hight Jr., 29, Straphinge Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, operation of vehicle without current plate, probation violation, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Joe Bernard Hobson, 57, Livingston Lane, Covington; aggravated assault on police officer when engaged in official duty - two counts, malice murder.
• Quantez Antionne Johnson, 33, Tara Creek Court, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Charlotte Elaine Jones, 32, Godfrey Road, Eatonton; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Melissa Alana Joseph, 32, People Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Jose Luis Martin-Martin, 32, Ross Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, no brake lights.
• Kiera Shantrice Murry, 30, Concepts 21 Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Nathan Nicolas Potter, 40, Brain Avenue, Lexington, Ky.; child molestation, computer or electronic pornography, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Jeanna Marie Powers, 39, Turner Lake Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Eric Bernard Randolph, 32, Oliva Circle, Macon; probation violation.
• Anton Lorenzo Russell, 41, Cowan Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Yordi Soto, 19, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, no seat belts, stop signs and yield signs, too fast for conditions, probation violation.
• Carl Eugene Squires, 59, Ga. Highway 138, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, serious injury by vehicle.
• Thomas Anthony Tate Jr., 31, Johnson State Prison; willful obstruction of law enforcement, loitering and prowling.
• Gregg Eugene Watson, 43, Marshall Lane, Conyers; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no tail lights.
• Joyclyn Loyota Weaver, 32, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Shaquanda Sierra Allen, 33, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; criminal trespass, false imprisonment.
• Tahj Malik Anderson, 24, Branchwood Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jessica Martina Beckford, 30, Maxie Court, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Tony Lamar Benton, 54, Carlton Trail, Covington; driving without a valid license, no tail lights.
• Daron Alan Burston, 19, Cory Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Rebekah Ruth Carnes, 38, Heard Drive, Dawsonville; failure to appear.
• Debbie Michelle Cartledge, 44, Gum Creek Trail, Oxford; operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of methamphetamine.
• Francisco Javier Castillo, 28, Poplar Ridge, Lawrenceville; driving without a valid license, impeding traffic flow, no proof of insurance.
• Clarence Clark, 63, Spring Valley, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Marvn Anselmo Fraser, 30, Regal Heights Drive, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Jemia Sada Hawk, 33, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jason Todd Hudson, 46, Lindsey Way, Covington; battery.
• Richard Earl Jackson, 35, Jonesboro Road, Union City; DUI - alcohol, open container, possession of alcohol in commercial vehicle.
• Ryan Kiely Kemp, 45, Thompson Avenue, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Deanna Lynne Loving, 60, Hollyhock Terrace, Decatur; DUI - drugs less safek, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamine.
• Ryan Keith Maxwell, 33, Atla Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Arsontay Sentell Milton, 19, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Michael Hunter Perren, 24, Mills Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Yanira Ramirez, 24, Winter Drive, Summerville, S.C.; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Quincy Lamar Reid, 42, Oak Ridge Court, Covington; simple battery.
• Kimberly Darlana Roark, 39, Campbell Road, Covington; loitering or prowling.
• Curtis Eugene Russell, 46, Tosanno Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Miguel Angel Simon-Genchi, 30, Valley Brooke Crossing, Scottsdale; driving without a valid license.
• Antoine Emmery Smith, 22, Highgrove Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Terry Lewis Stanley, 57, Whitehead Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Stan William Summers, 59, Parr Farm Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Ethan Josiah Williams, 17, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Ihsaan Taalib Williams, 31, Wellington Way, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign.
