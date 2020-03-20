The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Adolphus Kenquavious Banks, 21, Laurel Way, probation violation.
♦ Megan Ashley Barker, 34, King George Court, probation violation.
♦ Charles Edward Blanton, 58, Eleanor Drive, probation violation.
♦ Harry Charles Carson, 57, Silver Ridge Road, probation violation.
♦ Christopher Maurice Cooksey, 37, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Charles Lee Craft Jr., Danville, Va., alteration of license plates; improper license plate, driving without headlight, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container.
♦ Kein Maynard Cunningham, 59, Lawrenceville, criminal trespass.
♦ Bryan Kesler Curtis, Brookhollow Way, Newborn, probation violation.
♦ James Chamaine Davis, 26, Nixon Circle, aggravated stalking.
Michael Kevin Davis, 44, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, tampering with evidence — M, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, probation violati♦ on.
♦ Marchelus Latrell Dennis, 28, Oak Hill Drive, probation violation.
♦ Alante Montico Donnell, 30, Woodhaven Drive, probation violation.
♦ Quinston Tevin Hanna, 27, Brandywood Drive, battery.
♦ William Bernard Hayes, 28, Queensland Lane, aggravated battery — FV, F.
♦ Jeremy Wayne Hill, 42, Hunters Road, probation violation.
♦ Michael Thomas Kary, 44, Monroe, probation violation.
♦ Bradley Joe Klyce, 39, Atlanta, disorderly conduct.
♦ Brandy Michelle Lanier, 28, Ga. Highway 142, cruelty to children — 1st degree, disorderly conduct.
♦ Donald Christopher Lyle, 62, Gum Creek Road, child molestation.
♦ Dave Michael Lynch, 31, Wildflower Train, Oxford, criminal trespass — FV, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Brandon Edward Mansion, 35, Gainesville, probation violation.
♦ Calvin O’Neal Martin, 43, Monroe, probation violation.
♦ John Robert Poisson, 30, Pickens Road, possession of methamphetamine, possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon.
♦ Miangel Phinette Revels, 28, Woodhaven Drive, probation violation.
♦ Lachuncy Laman Stanley, 22, Lunsford Circle, theft by taking — F.
♦ Lauren Ashley Waldrip, 31, Tommy Dillard Road, Oxford, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Tra’Mon Rontavius Arnold, 22, Decatur, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Donte Darrelle Bogan, 27, Cheyenne Drive, drugs not in original container, open container, speeding — 14-24 over.
♦ Shania Janice Brown, 19, Social Circle, theft by taking — F, theft by taking — M.
♦ Stephanie Marie Bryan, 30, McDonough, driving without valid license.
♦ Gavin Blayne Paul Campbell, 19, Parker Road, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age limit, open container, reckless driving.
♦ Sueyen Adriene Chalmers, 20, Brynlyn Way, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age limit, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container.
♦ Trevon Darnel Cox, 24, High Grove, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Brandon Maurice Crew, 27, E. Richardson Street, Oxford, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, speeding — 25-34 over, tampering with evidence — M.
♦ Stephanie Lynnett Ellis, 33, Ga. Highway 81, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Kaile Danielle Evans, 24, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Joseph Arnold Fogg, 26, Atlanta, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, simple battery — FV.
♦ Ve’onca Letrice Foster, 30, Atlanta, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Crystal Dawn Hunter, 39, Brittany Drive, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
♦ Africa Kupenda King, 34, Rocky Creek Road, Mansfield, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to signal when turning.
♦ Jerrod Demond Lamons, 42, Arthurs Lane, battery — FV.
♦ Brianna Morgan Lawrence, 20, Camden Place, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container, possession of alcohol by minor.
♦ Kapria Schenise Little, 28, Clarkston, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Tania Miracle Murphy, 17, Blanket Pass, criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Cameron Quintrell Nolley, 18, Mildred Lane, theft by receiving stolen property — M.
♦ Linda Teresa Norman, 57, Ga. Highway 142, forgery — 3rd degree — F.
♦ Ethan Cole Parks, 19, Pickens Road, unlawful possession of 20 oz. or less of low THC oil.
♦ Francisco Perez, 27, Greensboro, driving without a valid license, registration and license requirements; penalties.
♦ Franklin Dennis Perry III, 19, Rose Walk Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Santario Danyale Simpson II, 20, Belmont Trail, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (♦ Xanax).
♦ Lorenzo Laman Stanley, 26, Nixon Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Christopher Donniell Tyson, 35, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Darius Fontreal White, 33, Ridge Avenue, battery — FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
