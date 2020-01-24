The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• John William Anderson, 37, Anderson Circle, probation violation.
• Michael James Bean, 30, Loganville, possession of Schedule I and II (meth), possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jessquarius Cornelius Benton, 27, Tara Drive, probation violation.
• Ricky Delaney Boakye, 34, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Daniel Austin Bolton, 21, Desota Drive, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement, probation violation (3).
• Brian David Cagle, 49, Ga. Highway 36, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jamal Anthony Cobb, 19, Buckhead, probation violation.
• James Dennis Cruce, 34, Flovilla, probation violation.
• April Mary Davis, 42, Moon Circle, DUI - alcohol, duty to report accident, improper lane usage.
• Chad Lee Davis, 34, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Dempsey, 20, Monticello, probation violation.
• Kelli Lorraine Elder, 29, homeless, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Stephanie Lynn Flint, 34, Loyd Road, Mansfield, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Gary Dwayne Fowler, 56, Poplar Bluff, Mo., parole violation.
• Troy Kohran Frye, 50, Riverdale, forgery - 3rd degree - F.
• Leanna Marie Geiger, 37, Monroe, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Johnny Terence Grier, 42, Marietta, probation violation.
• Leo Harden, 61, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Adrian Carl Hare, 56, Hollly Hill Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Patrick James Harvard, 29, Kellogg Street, Mansfield, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, possession of Schedule II, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine.
• Damon Christopher Heath, 28, Lazy Lane, probation violation.
• Darius Dantrel Henderson, 37, Alpharetta, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding - 10-14 over.
• Gerald Thomas Hightower, 54, Cashew Court, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Leon Hines, 51, Athens, probation violation.
• Anthony Jermaine Isom, 32, Forest Park, probation violation.
• Allen Jesse Johnson, 41, Pickens Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Blake Johnston, 33, Poplar Street, Porterdale, probation violation (2).
• Alfred Elijah Jones, 59, Willow Shoals Road, operation of vehicle without current license plate, probation violation.
• Wessoloski Kelley, 18, Bramble Bush Trail, criminal use of article with altered ID mark (possession of firearm).
• Brittany Meshelle King, 34, Capeton Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Marquise Tyree Longs, 20, Stone Creek Drive, probation violation.
• Brianna Genises McDonald, 19, Edwards Way, aggravated assault, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F.
• Mikale Queon Mitchell, 25, Magnolia Heights Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), parole violation.
• Alfred Elias Nunez, 39, Old Monticello Street, battery - FV
• Steven Phillips Parada, 28, Leafstone Drive, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 23, homeless, burglary - 1st degree, parole violation.
• Uriel Plancarte, 24, Ga. Highway 36. possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Courtney Carlos Preston, 33, homeless, burglary - 1st degree.
• Katherine Denise Proctor, 23, Pinelog Road, Conyers, probation violation.
• William Eugene Reagin, 30, Flat Rock Road, Oxford, parole violation.
• Michael Rossi Rooks, 55, Jack Neely Road, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Marquis Elijah Ross, 20, Gibson Way, probation violation.
• Raphael Delos Santos, 22, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• David Gabriel Scott, 38, Decatur, probation violation.
• James William Senter, 27, Tullet Road, probation violation.
• Eddie Lamar Shy, 54, Water Oak Circle, driving without valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, probation violation (2).
• Joseph Glenn Thomas, 17, Piper Road, burglary - 1st degree, public indecency.
• Brandi Lynn Thompson, 32, Ga. Highway 212, probation violation.
• James Paul Brown Vessels, 31, East Point, arson - 1st degree.
• David Bryant Walker, 32, Piper Road, probation violation.
• Ashley Kristen Walton, 28, Estes Drive, Mansfield, drugs no in original container (2), possession of Schedule II controlled substances (2), probation violation.
• Jakobi Muyson Wilburn, 17, Westbrook Way, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (possession of firearm), giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Artelious Demond Williams, 43, Post Road, Shady Dale, probation violation.
• Laqwan Jamar Williams, 26, Windescape Drive, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine.
• Trinity Lamar Williams, 42, Jackson, probation violation.
• Charles Jack Wilson III, 35, Capeton Square, probation violation.
• Christian Drake Wise, 21, Pleasant Hills Court, theft by shoplifting - M, driving without headlights in the dark, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jamie Lynn Anderson, 27, Newport News, Va., theft by shoplifting.
• Jeffrey Wayne Boston II, 26, Decatur, theft by conversion - F.
• Jerry Lee Bowman, 61, Villa Rica, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, no tail lights.
• Zion Shamar Brown, 19, Mote Road, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (possession of firearm).
• Brenae Elaine Campbell, 32, Conyers, DUI - alcohol (per se), duty upon striking unattended vehicle, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (3), open container.
• Jacqueline Ann Campbell, 57, Holly Hill Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Ericka Lloydett Collier, 46, Thrasher Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Alyssa Breanna Ellis, 18, Jackson Lake Road, Mansfield, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Audrey Lasharn Freeman, 49, Flat Rock Road, Oxford, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, notice of change of address of name.
• Calvin Gerald Gray, 43, Austell, disobeying traffic control device, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Avianna Shankia Hardeman, 19, Pineview Drive, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Lillian Rosetta Henry, 55, Trelawney Keep, disorderly conduct.
• Robert Lewis Humphries III, 48, Goshawk Walk, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Ashante Deshon Jackson, 23, Atlanta, driving without valid license, improper stopping on highway.
• Cedric Jerome Kee, 34, McGiboney Road, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Brendon M. Lallerstedt, 26, Georgian Terrace, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Jazmin Elizabeth Lawrence, 22, Summer Walk Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Heather Michele Oller, 44, Wood Street, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Chance Tyler Perry, 23, Larue Road, DUI - less safe, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Rico Develle Perry, 17, Riverside, Decatur, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (possession of firearm).
• Jamesetta Denise Pope, 35, Hallmark Lane, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Marshall Lewis Prince, 42, Kirkland Road, brake lights and turn signals required, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Patrick Alan Ray, 61, Clark Street, DUI - alcohol, DUI - less safe, too fast for conditions.
• Marika Milner Robinson, 36, Homestead Way, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Victor Alverado Romero, 43, Emory Street, driving without valid license.
• Emanuel Romel Stevens, 25, Long Creek Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Layla Blossom Taylor, 23, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford, probation violation.
• Scotty Bernard Thomas, 52, Ga. Highway 142, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 10-14 over.
• Robert Duran Underwood, 37, Butler Bridge Road, simple battery - FV.
• Austin Wayne Whitehead, 30, Lower Jersey Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Sheldrick Arnaz Wilborn Jr., 20, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
