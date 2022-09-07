The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, 2022:
• Ashley Nicole Armistead, 31, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Willie Lamar Avery, 57, Hill Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Marshaun Charte Boyd, 37, Pinecreek Road, Forest Park; failure to appear.
• Tina Marie Brookshire, 45, Old Atlanta Highway, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua Deion Brown, 27, Montgomery Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no seat belts, open container.
• George Kyle Cagle, 47, Stacia Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• James Lamont Cannon, 29, Greenway Cove, Covington; probation violation.
• Kimberly Cartissa Craver, 29, Gordy Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Gary Craig Davenport, 52, Spillers Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Noah Bruce Digh, 24, Airline road, McDonough; public drunkenness.
• Travis Lamar English, 29, Springhill Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Anthony Rodriguez Foster, 39, Wehunt Road, Covington; compempt of court.
• Samantha Ashley Gavin, 18, Belmont Trail, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Miranda Nichole Gore, 25, Pickens Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Scottie Lee Hamilton, 45, Bear Cub Path, Social Circle; failure to appear.
• Curtis Jonathan Hill, 29, Aqaron Drive, Columbus; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• John Donald Hoagland, 32, Paula Drive, Porterdale; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding.
• Randy Nelson Hogan, 56, Emily Trace, Covington; parole violation.
• Torri Leah McCart, 40, Fleeta Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Tillson Jermaine Minor, 46, Clover Valley Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Bryan Ledwaine Moore, 47, Winding Stream Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jordan Christopher Parler, 30, Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• LaQuintin Lushan Peeples, 35, Loch Lomond Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Christopher Renard Presley, 25, Dayton Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Courtney Carlos Preston, 36, Homeless; probation violation.
• Irfan Abdul Quadeer, 33, Forsyth Street, Monticello; criminal damage to property, reckless driving.
• Dexter Lamar Sims Jr., 32, Central Avenue, Covington; aggravated assault, failure to appear, probation violation.
• Evette Rochelle Smith, 37, Brandy Oaks Lane, Stone Mountain; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Nakia Sonja Smith, 47, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration, u-turns, driving without a license.
• Thomas David Smith, 33, Adams Circle, Covington; failure to appear, battery, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark other than motor vehicle, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, disregarding traffic signals, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Vincent Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Bryant Yandiel Villafane-Rivera, 20, City Pond Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Paris Nicole Waits, 39, Dutchman Road, Griffin; probation violation.
• Pierre Jaquan Williams, 22, Lamar Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Tarrell Shamonta Wood, 30, Little Bear Lane, Buford; battery.
• Amber Gejuan Wynn, 32, Kala Drive, Lithonia; contempt of court.
• Alphonce Ogutu Aboge, 38, Rosemoore Walk, Marietta; DUI - alcohol.
• Dustin Taylor Ballew, 30, Mountain Ridge, Covington; reckless driving, speeding.
• Kariem Isiah Blucher, 25, Perimeter Court, Atlanta; forgery, identity theft fraud.
• Dezirae Kemra Boswell, 27, 4th Avenue, Covington; DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, no child restraint, speeding.
• Kenya Lashelle Boyington-Grigsby, 27, Cambridge Way, Covington; giving false name/address or birthday to law enforcement, public drunkenness.
• Rodricus De’Montay Butts, 21, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, obstructing or hindering persons making emergendy telephone call.
• Tyler Jordan Copeland, 21, Ann Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Rashida Amdadi Crear, 30, Salem Trace Way, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Levern Tyrone Davis, 25, Allegro Drive, Atlanta; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
• Christopher Ernest Dull, 32, Trotters Walk, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Terry Jerome Dyer Jr., 42, South Lake Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Sir Darius M. Fowler, 19, Windsong Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Gerardo Robledo Hernandez, 23, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; DUI - endangering child under 14, DUI - alcohol or drugs, driving wihtout a license, open container, vehicle turning left.
• Joshua Tyler Hornsby, 30, West Richardson Street, Oxford; cruelty to children.
• Jayde Marteoni Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Kirianna Michelle Lewis, 20, Poole Circle, Ellenwood; simple battery.
• Chyna Michelle Melvin, 21, Navajo Trail, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Moses Jason Mijangos, 36, Forest Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, too fast for conditions.
• Warren Stephen Moustapha, 28, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; driving without a valid license, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 26, homeless; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Miguel Angel Plateros Robles, 18, Circle Drive, Casey, S.C.; affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving without a valid license.
• Kyyah Ashim Ricks, 52, Stadler Pointe, McDonough; DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway.
• Andrew O’Neill Rosario-Ortiz, 21, City Pond Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Walaeyzha Nycole Swain, 20, City Pond Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Devonte Tremaine Taylor, 29, Broadway Street, Decatur; operation of vehicle without current plate, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Michael Troyante Terry Jr., 24, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Alexius Kiara Cimone Thomas, 25, Berkshire Drive, Washington, Ga.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Jerry Lee Wiley, 34, 1st. Avenue, Covington; failure to appear.
