The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2023:
• Kevin Antoine Banks, 38, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; improper left turn, probation violation, simple battery.
• Erica Charlinta Bell, 30, Jackson Street, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Maritza Isabel Bravo, 46, Salem Road, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Wyman Lee Buff, 42, Star Boulevard, Madison, Tenn.; probation violation.
• Marlon Aloysious Campbell, 35, Villas Terrace, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Kerri Dawn Carter, 46, Homeless; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Sean Paul Cruz, 20, Augustis Street, Bloomfield, N.J.; aggravated assault - three counts, aggravated battery.
• Brendan Keith Doan, 33, Harper Road, Covington; possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property.
• David Lowell Drake Jr., 59, homeless, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Floyd Jr., 42, Point South, Jonesboro; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Michael Allen Gibbons Jr., 39, Blue Ridge, Statesboro; criminal trespass, speeding.
• Christopher Alan Gourley, 37, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; battery, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Autumn Briana Gray, 28, homeless; aggravated stalking, interference with government property, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Robert Joseph Grubbs, 35, Cub Lane, Covington; obstructing or hindering emergency medical workers, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Donnie Rochel Harris, 58, Falls Boulevard, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Hollie Danielle Hawkins, 31, Oxford Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jeffery Russell Kennedy, 38, Lake Forest Drive, Jackson; failure to appear.
• Daniel Scott Kitchens, 40, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence.
• Antonio Jeriod Marks, 36, Panthersville Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Ashlee Jordan Minter, 31, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Brian Mitchell, 40, Bridgeport Place, Monroe; probation violation.
• Amelia Jordan Moon, 20, Cliff Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Rasheda Kimberlee Moore, 31, Wisteria Way, Covington; probation violation.
• William Zachary Moore, 36, Homeless; probation violation.
• Angelica Michelle Nolley, 35, Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington; drug-related objects, probation violation, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Brandon Lloyd Owens, 38, Victor Circle, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jordan Christopher Parler, 30, Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Ridge Pierre, 28, Woodland Court, Covington; criminal trespass, false imprisonment, willfulobstruction of law enforcement.
• Charles Shannon Polk, 46, Legion Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Kenneth David Radcliffe, 57, Tucker Mill Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Phillip Dewayne Rogers, 62, Avery Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Terrance Sargent, 49, Mimosa Road, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Cameron Markeale Smith, 18, Puckett Street, Covington; DUI- drugs, stop signs and yield signs, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Rodney Darrell Smith, 57, Milker Street, Athens; aggravated assault.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 48, Bennett Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Tiffnay Latrice Turner, 32, Mt. Tabor Road, Oxford; criminal trespass.
• James Dudley Ward, 60, Turner Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Alan David White, 54, Tiffany Trail, Lithonia; criminal trespass.
• Abdul Rahim-Saleem Wiles, 22, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; probation violation, aggravated stalking, battery, criminal trespass.
• Jason Eduardo Acosta Tejada, 20, Pleasant Brook, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Elexas Takeria Boswell, 25, Nixon Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Alicia Michelle Boswell, 46, Nixon Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Malika Marshea Boswell, 26, Bear Mountain Street, Lithonia; disorderly conduct.
• Jaylen Mauricus Brown, 17, Chapman Way, Covington; entering auto.
• Paulette Vernice Clark, 61, Long Creek Court, Covington; battery.
• Albino Aluarez Diaz, 49, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; alteration of license plates/improper license plate, driving without valid license, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Kyle Michael Dixon, 45, Green Street, Conyers; reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Kevon Phillip Duffus, 30, Middleton Drive, Covington; battery.
• Demetrius Tyrone Ellison, 30, Ga. Highway 88, Louisville; DUI - alcohol, improper lane change/usage.
• Tiffany Gabrielle Francis, 37, Evergreen Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Ronald Frank Garren Jr., 42, Alcovy North Drive, Mansfield; simple assault.
• Dashanay Deltrice Griffin, 22, Dairyland Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Elliott Martin Griffith, 24, Vineyard Ridge Lane, Griffin; criminal trespass.
• Rameria Jaquara Hines, 39, Falls River Drive, Conyers; illegal dumping on public/private property - bench warrant.
• Breahna Antonia Alexis Jackson, 25, Brown Thrasher Run Oxford; driving without headlights when raining, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Jayden Nicole Jernigan, 18, Hightower Trail, Social Circle; theft by shoplifting.
• Andrew Lavonne Jones, 40, Mountain Way, Covington; driving without a valid license, failure to appear.
• Sonja Donaldson Jones, 46, Cypress Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Arianna Denise King, 17, Lakeside Court, Covington; disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• Kenya Alexis Lackey, 42, Bede Drive, Covington; battery.
• Juan Jose Canchola Landeros, 52, Christian Circle, Conyers; driving without a valid license.
• Birneta Tanisha Lawrence, 53, Salem Hills Drive, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Carey O’Neill Lyncker, Sappho Avenue, Jacksonville, Fla.; public drunkenness.
• Kristy Latoya Mills, 37, Keyton Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jessica Fanecia Minter, 33, Fox Street, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by shoplifting.
• Cory Austin Mitcham, 32, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, reckless driving.
• Jennifer Oliveras, 43, Vinny’s Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Jody Harbin Parker, 34, Spears Road, Madison; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Regina Rae Ragan, 51, Providence Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Cindy Romero Ramierez, 30, Turner Lake Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, endangering child by DUI - alcohol or drugs - two counts, improper lane usage.
• Gabrielle Michelle Randolph, 19, Chupp Road, Lithonia; carrying weapon in school safety zone, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Tavaris Reid, 24, Old Glenwood Springs, Eatonton; failure to appear.
• James E. Richardson, 58, Lee road, Winter Park, Fla.; DUI - alcohol less safe, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Bianca Marie Russell, 17, Hampton Court, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Anissa Jashayla Scott, 26, Bartlett Avenue, Conyers; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jeyden Marquis Shanklin, 19, Valley Brook Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking.
• Jeremy Lee Simmons, 43, Laurel Street, Porterdale; terroristic threats and acts.
• Kalisha Nicole Stephens, 33, West Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts, speeding.
• Jartavis Keyvion Thomas, 17, Harvey Wood Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Shedrick Lavon Vason, 40, Morningside Drive, Covington; abandonment of dependent child.
• Wayne Dudley Williams III, 32, Links Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Moses Williams Jr., 43, Brandywine Court, Conyers; conspiracy to commit a felony identity theft.
• Kamion Deshun Williams, 27, Southgate Trail, Conyers; criminal trespass.
