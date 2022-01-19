Newton Jail.jpg

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:

• Scott Allen Butler, 42, Dora Lane, Byron; DUI - alcohol, habitual violator, open container, passingon solid yellow line.

• Joshua Leon Westley Cohron, 17, Cook Road, Covington; criminal damage to property.

• Michael Phillip Crutchfield, 49, Salem Terrace, Covington; harassing phone calls.

• Charles Derek Cummings, 50, Eastview Road, Conyers; child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape.

• Marc Anthony Dinkins, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington; battery.

• David O’Neal Greene, 36, Blackwell Street, Covington; probation violation, theft by taking.

• Christopher Demetrius Gregory, 51, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; battery against patient in personal care home, hospice or long-term care.

• Ernesto Alvizar Higareda, 40, Howard Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.

• Stephon Yaphet Jefferson, 22, Tamalynn Trail, Covington; aggravated assault, felony robbery by sudden snatching.

• Joseph Allen Jones, 40, Fairway Court, Conyers; probation violation.

• David Anthony Roebuck Jr., 34, Nixon Circle, Covington; criminal attempt to commit a felony, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against child under 16.

• Johnnie Ray, 64, Lunsford Circle, Covington; parole violation.

• Michael Ray Tinsley, 39, homeless; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

• Amanda Lanell Coil, 34, Heritage Drive, Conyers; burglary.

• Kasey Breana Len Heath, 22, Taylor Road, Covington; violation of family violence order.

• Ashanti Delrio Jackson, 49, East Country Woods Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.

• Jasna Gibson Johnson, 36, Cascade Court, Covington; cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, simple battery.

• Demario Shontrez Nash, 37, Timberlake Drive, Newborn; probation violation.

• Jarrod Lannes Persons, 51, Baltusrol Way, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.

• Chad Lee Taylor, 37, Woodhaen Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.

• Elijah Morgan Womack, 22, Wickham Drive, Decatur; cruelty to animals.

• Marshall Wright Jr., 58, Sara Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.

