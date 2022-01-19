The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Scott Allen Butler, 42, Dora Lane, Byron; DUI - alcohol, habitual violator, open container, passingon solid yellow line.
• Joshua Leon Westley Cohron, 17, Cook Road, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Michael Phillip Crutchfield, 49, Salem Terrace, Covington; harassing phone calls.
• Charles Derek Cummings, 50, Eastview Road, Conyers; child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape.
• Marc Anthony Dinkins, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington; battery.
• David O’Neal Greene, 36, Blackwell Street, Covington; probation violation, theft by taking.
• Christopher Demetrius Gregory, 51, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; battery against patient in personal care home, hospice or long-term care.
• Ernesto Alvizar Higareda, 40, Howard Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.