The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Henry Edward Aikens, 57, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; arrest order violation of bond condition.
• Stevene Lynn Camp, 24, Wheeler State Prison, probation violation.
• Dwain Anthony Crump, 53, Mill Creek Avenue, Alpharetta; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Daniel Joseph Davidson, 39, Georgia Road, Covington; battery - FV, M, criminal trespass - FV, cruelty to children, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• William Gaddis Green, 24, Club Forest Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass - FV.
• Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, Puckett Street, Covington; child support default, criminal trespass.
• Jason Charles Lackey, 41, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; aggravated assault, battery - FV, M.
• Jeremiah Jamal Marshall, 30, Sable Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Marquavius Joshua Massey, 24, Puckett Street, Covington; entering auto - F, financial transaction car fraud, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Carlos Alexander Porter, 21, Hidden Shoals Drive, Conyers; sexual exploitation of children - possession of child pornography.
• Sean Tirrell Raatz, 40, North Broad Street, Porterdale; arrest order violation of bond condition.
• Dakota Enrique Rouse, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; aggravated stalking, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding.
• Aaron Hunter Wilder, 17, North Broad Street, Porterdale; burglary - F, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, probation violation.
• David Patrick Baynes, 61, Brown Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Joseph Adam Mikinka, 40, Greenfield Circle, Covington; DUI - drugs, possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Nicholson, Ivans Circle, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Wayne Demetrious Scott, 47, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
