The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Robbie Deion Avery, 28, homeless, probation violation.
• David Jerome Catlett, 24, Dove Lane, Social Circle; violation of a TPO.
• Adam Dwayne Criswell, 34, St. Marks Place, Bogart; possession of methamphetamine.
• Jan Daniel Dady, 36, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; aggravated stalking - FV, violation of Family Violence order.
• Keith Edward Dortch, 49, Stoney Creek Court, Loganville; probation violation.
• Teirra Tacore Eafford, 26, Shenandoah Lane, Covington; aggravated assault - FV, criminal trespass - FV.
• Michelle Lillian Evans, 45, Chapman Road, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Randarious La’Mario Freeman, 29, Hendrix Circle, Covington; violation of a TPO.
• Anthony Morris George, 54, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; battery - FV, M, cruelty to children - third degree.
• Jade Racquel Heggins, 31, Cozart Street, Durham, N.C.; probation violation.
• Roddreqes Latavius Joiner, 35, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - F, parole violation.
• Billy Ray Kell, 25, Hamby lane, Covington; aggravated assautl, criminal damage to property - second degree.
• Charles O’Neal Lee, 52, Salem Road, Covington; battery - FV.
• Robert Anthony Mulcahy, 35, Ga. Highway 41 North Circle, Perry; probation violation.
• Ronald Michael Palacek, 50, Chapman Road, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Crisoforo Puga Jr., 29, Turner Lake Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Christopher Michael Rogers, 44, King Street, Covington; battery - FV, M, cruelty to children - third degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Jacob Howard Smith, Jana Lane, McDonough; probation violation.
• Quentin Rashaud Treadwell, 23, Syracuse Lane, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, probation violation.
• Chenoa Lynn Westmoreland, 31, Johnston Street, Newborn; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Christopher Samuel Williams, 39, Parker Road, Covington; aggravated assault, battery, parole violation, possession of firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit crime; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; simple battery - FV; tamper with evidence - felony; theft by taking - M.
• Grady Lorenzo Williams, 54, Bridgetown Road, Willacoochee; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of cocaine; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Justice Travion-O’Neal Boston, 27, Wild Ginger Run, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Evangelin Denise Dupree, 46, Brighton Drive, Covington; destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal withi property subject to security interest.
• Sydney Carol Duren, 19, Alcovy Way, Covington; financial transaction card fraud - three counts.
• Maurice Ralph Ford, 21, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy); possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Gregory Bernard Gardner, 20, River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts; criminal damage to property - second degree; hit and run.
• Bobby Desmond Hardeman, 26, Green Street, Covington; simple battery.
• Tyesha Dierra Horton, 25, Trelawny Circle, Covington; electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit image.
• Morganne Demonica Jackson, 30, Kirkland Road, Covington; simply battery - FV.
• Birneta Tanisha Lawrence, 50, Sanctuary Drive, Lawrenceville; destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
• Steven Douglas Lawton Jr., 32, Colser Drive, Covington; DUI- alcohol; improper lane usage; terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Jamal Justin Lee, 30, Brickstone Parkway, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Shayla Lanae Manick, 18, Forest Brook Drive, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Lesia Reid, 36, Springlake Terrace, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Ryan Matthew Tanner, 21, Dukes Road, Mansfield; injuring, tearing down, destruction of mailboxes or defacing mail.
• Ralph Kirk Thompson, 49, Autumn Lane, Newnan; DUI- alcohol; duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
• Ruston Kyle Watts, 28, Foster Avenue, Dallas; DUI-alcohol; hit and run.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
