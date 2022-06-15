The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole June 8 - June 14, 2022:
• Darrell Dexter Barber, 50, Allen Drive, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Cory Marcel Benton, 31, Lander Street, Monroe; failure to appear.
• Terrance Bernard Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington; battery - four counts, cruelty to children - seven counts.
• Joshua Danie Campbell, 40, Lloyd Road, Mansfield; possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Oliver Cotton, 51, Hilliare Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Davis, 27, West Palm Meadow Street, Porterdale; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement, parole violation.
• Deandre Jerrell Dent, 33, Hagan Circle, Tennille; probation violation.
• Ann Marie Flowers, 53, Viewpoint Court, North Augusta, S.C.; probation violation.
• Roy Lane Gibby, 56, Smyrna Road, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Stanley Delano Hash, 58, homeless; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Demetrius Terrell Holt, 51, Jackson Road, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Leon Hunter, 63, Green Acres Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, dogs and cats running at large in violation of city ordinance, public drunkenness.
• Jennifer Marie Jenkins, 43, Thompson Avenue, Covington; possession of methamphetamine.
• Bradley Wade Johnson, 35, Piper Road, Covington; parole violation.
• Robert Leonard Latour, 52, Helen Road, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Johnnie Deon Lee, 44, Athena Lane, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Jerry Lee Minix, 60, Little River Trail, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Kiera Shantrice Murry, 29, Concepts 21 Drive, Covington; public indecency.
• Edward William Ortiz, 45, homeless, probation violation.
• Kenneth Ray Ralston, 38, Carole Drive, Oxford; aggravated assault, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway, simple assault.
• Gabriel Alexander Rees, 32, Lamar Poss Road, Good Hope; probation violation.
• Stephen Lee Rhodes, 56, Green Circle, McDonough, terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael Rossi Rooks, 57, Clark Street, Covington; parole violation.
• Jason Keith Slaton, 38, Porter Street, Newborn; probation violation.
• Eddie Louis Smith, 37, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts.
• Rakevious Samad Smith, 31, Gennings Court, Columbus; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, speeding.
• Deiontae Lamar Swanigan, 27, Almond Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• James Dudley Ward, 59, Plum Orchard Drive, Stone Mountain; criminal trespass, probation violation.
• Charles Elliott White, 47, Lamar Lane, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Abdul Rahim-Saleem Wiles, 21, Keswick Village Court, Conyers; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tetra Taray Winston, 36, Piper Road, Covington; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
• Jennifer Parada Alavez, 20, Old Salem Road, Conyers; driving without headlights when raining, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Rontavius Lashawn Banks, 26, Troupe Smith Road, Covington; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspende/cancelled/revoked registration, no proof of insurance, open container, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Carl Kenneth Benjamin, 25, Sara Ashley Way, Lithonia; theft by shoplifting - two counts.
• Waymon Elvin Bowen, 76, South Cherokee Road, Social Circle; hit and run - duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• April Snow Claussen, 47, McMichael Road, Monticello; hit and run - duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper u-turn on curve.
• Rodriquez Antoine Colley, 47, Sherwood Loop, McDonough; hit and run - duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage.
• Jeffrey Mitchel Davis, 62, Sutton Place, Covington, DUI.
• Teddy Reynard Etheridge, 27, Courts of Hampton, Hampton; failure to appear.
• Anthony Morris George, 55, homeless; public drunkenness.
• James Edward Gude, 52, Longstreet Circle, Oxford; criminal trespass.
• Pamela Renee Harris, 52, North Dinah Circle, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Diajah Shyrell Harry, 31, Bay Road, Miami Beach, Fla.; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely, hit and run - duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Leantron Terell Jenkins, 17, Nixon Circle, Covington; possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age.
• Kevin Randall Kitchens, 32, Frankie Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Castillo Soto Leopoldo, 38, Pine Log Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Maria Marroquin, 45, Coventry Green, Conyers; driving without a valid license, no brake lights.
• James William Martin, 17, Ivy Street, Porterdale; criminal trespass.
• Brian Heath Moon, 49, Little Haynes Drive, Loganville; battery.
• Michael Conner Pruitt, 17, Ga. Highway 11, Social Circle; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 30, Mountain Drive, Covington; probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
• Kaylen Elizabeth Spencer, 26, Highland Ridge Lane, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Marwin Lanar White, 44, Marbut Forest Way, Lithonia; failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
