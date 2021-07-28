The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Terry Louius Adams, 61, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Jaime Leigh Alpaugh, 39, South Main Street, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Beatriz Pedraza Arenas, 30, Rosemary Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kela Roshelle Beavers, 33, Lacy Drive, Westland, Mich.; failure to appear.
• Matthew Jacob Bringle, 56, Fairburn Road, Douglasville; probation violation.
• Destiny Dawn Brownlee, 24, Hill View Drive, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Victor Bernard Carter, 55, Athena Lane, Lithonia; simple battery.
• Darcy Odell Clark, 28, North Braden Road, Maricopa, Ariz.; probation violation.
• Alex Devon Crumbley, 22, Chamberlain Street, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Grady James Davis, 48, Lackey Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Reginald Jamal Fench, 45, Bill Gardner Parkway, Locust Grove; failure to appear.
• Carey Anne Fitts, 44, Woodcrest Drive, Monroe; no proof of insurance, failure to appear.
• Ki’Mani Bremen Fletcher, 21, Montauk Place, Conyers; aggravated assault - four counts.
• Weslyn Deon Foster, 20, Spring Hill Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ronald Fredrick Haygood, 54, River Close Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Brandon James Hughes, 23, Harvest Grove Lane, Conyers; alteration of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Bernardric Davonte Jackson, 18, Ga. Highway 138, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Alexis Denniece Jones, 18, Leah Stone Drive, Covington; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, prostitution.
• Dennis Adams Jones, 56, Whitehead Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Jabarri Tyauon Laing, 26, Landington Drive, Austell; aggravated assault, murder, pointing or aiming gun at another.
• Tykeria N. Lewis, 29, Memorial Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Robbin Leigh Martin, 57, Bethany Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua Ray Mayne, 20, Belmont Circle, Covington; contempt of cour, probation violation.
• Mark Ellis New, 44, Elear Way, Conyers; probation violation.
• Tymeer Lamar Pierce, 24, Ficus, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Miangel Phinette Revels, 30, Woodhaven Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Robert Charles Shirling Jr., 47, Old Mill Road, Ball Ground; probation violation.
• Christopher Allen Solomon, 37, Second Street, Winder; probation violation.
• Jeremy Curtis Sparkman, 33, Leaf Stone Drive, Covington; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; pimping; possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric Elijha Thomas, 47, Jackson Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Margaret Marie Watkins, 35, Wisteria Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Dennis Williams, 63, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, hit and run, operation of vehicle without current plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Kevin Dequarious Williams, 23, Churchill Court, Austell; probation violation.
• Pennie Scruggs Williams, 48, Arthurs Lane, Covington; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Marcus Marquette Willis, 33, Maple Forge Drive, Athens; probation violation.
• James Matthew Wright, 28, Jackson Road, Porterdale; loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Jamarcus Banner, 29, Glenn Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Marquise Eugene Burkes, 18, Valley Court, Covington; affray, battery.
• Christopher William Chambless, 45, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford; theft by taking.
• Anthony Medgargrant Copeland, 35, Hazelbrand Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Daijonn Lindell Cummings, 23, Sterling Lakes Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• John Doe, 20, homeless, theft by shoplifting.
• Akil Michael Figures, 38, Clemente Court, Mobile, Ala.; battery.
• Samantha Ashley Gavin, 17, Belmont Trail, Covington; battery.
• Marcus Wendell Hall Jr., 20, Bowdoin Drive, Augusta; failure to appear.
• Cornethia Corshea Height, 29, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; DUI - less safe, improper lane usage, no seat belts, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Sidney Laquas Jackson, 23, Carr Circle, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
• Kevetta Rochelle Lemons, 28, Lamar Lane, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Doranna Kay Mitchem, 43, Bakery Crossing, Loganville; disorderly conduct.
• Lester Lydell Norman, 54, Pink Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Sebastian Sermon Phillips, 31, Mulberry Street, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child.
• Ramel Dereis Pires, 24, North Cliff Street, Norwich, Conn.; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, party to a crime.
• Jason Anthony Reid, 19, Deep Spring Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jawan Charles Rogers, 19, Valley Court, Covington; affray, battery.
• Del’Rico Monte Shelling, 22, Stonebridge Park Circle, Lithonia; hit and run.
• Valenzia Vecole Shepard, 31, Lavista Road, Atlanta; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Tiemyer Antonio Smith, 32, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jenny Marie Stewart, 42, Arlington Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Brittany Nicole Vanderwater, 29, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
