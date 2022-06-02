The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole May 25 - June 1, 2022:
• Christopher Treshane Ashby, 40, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jalen Ivan Brown, 21, Bradley Street, Covington; aggravated assault - two counts, murder.
• Chad Albert Caldwell, 20, Eastwood Forest, Covington; failure to appear.
• Danielle Kaye Capes, 33, Hollywood Drive, Rossville; probation violation.
• Joshua Vernon Christian, 26, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Deontae Demitrius Coles, 34, Oakmount Lane, Covington; access to controlled-access roadways restricted, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jason Luke Darnell, 44, Spence Road, Midville; child support arrest order, probation violation.
• Brad Alan Davis, 41, Dove Landing, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Barbara Lee Deboer, 56, Stag Run Drive, Mansfield; false report of a crime.
• Cynthia Leigh Finley, 54, Shoals Creek, Covington; probation violation.
• Anthony Rodriguez Foster, 39, Wehunt Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jose Vera Gamino, 21, David Circle, Covington; child molestation - two counts.
• Chyna Sarah George, 32, Isaac Head Road, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• Clarence Levert Gilmore, 30, Barnes Street, Augusta; driving while license suspended or revoked, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon; speeding.
• Ronnie Lamar Grier, 31, Bradley Street, Covington; aggravated sexual battery, child molestation.
• David Hopson, 19, West Trinity Place, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Danny Huff, 60, Arlington Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Michael Ikenna Ifebi, 35, Spring Lake Court, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana with intent.
• Mindy Monique James, 34, Pope Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Devon Antticus Jones, 30, Long Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Letitia Ann Kraft, 42, North Lake Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Clifford Lankford, 60, Christian Circle, Covington; failure to register as sex offender.
• Deangelo Kennard Little, 23, Westfield Way, Covington; driving without a valid license, probation violation.
• John Anthony Norman, 50, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; gas drive-off.
• Robert Tyjuan Reid, 21, Collier Street, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Keith Lanorris Roberson, 60, Rosewood Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Deonta Lamar Robinson, 28, Glenwood Drive, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Anthony Deshawn Simmons, 21, Pleasant Hills Court, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Brian Geoffrey Stahl, 64, Railside Drive, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Jonathon Michael Swearinger, 30, Pine Tree Circle, Madison; probation violation.
• Reiko Abram Wimby, 46, Monticello Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Cleus Terrell Wright, 40, Fairview Point, Ellenwood; probation violation.
• Drayson Dale Young, 26, Cambridge Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Jennifer Lynn Young, 42, Blue Spring Drive, Buckhead; probation violation.
• Edward Dean Ballard, 44, Melody Court, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• David Patrick Baynes, 63, Green Street, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Tiffany Tyonne Boswell, 31, Arbor Crossing Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Sharon Marie Cain, 51, Hampton Court, Covington; battery.
• Vanessa Deanna Choice, 35, Peachtree Boulevard; Chamblee; DUI - less safe, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper lane usage.
• Adonis Deshann Darty, 31, Cowan Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Brandon Scott Goodman, 41, Berrywood Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, open container, speeding.
• Akeem Chavez Graham, 26, Wedgewood Court, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, no drivers license on person.
• Jaylen Maurice Heffernan, 21, Eastwood, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Michael Anthony Jones, 28, Winchester Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Ronald Lee Kendall Jr., 47, McDonald Road, Covington; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile phone, DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at yield sign, no seat belts.
• Porter Maurice Lawrence, 35, Mize Court, Greensboro; probation violation.
• Heather Hope Leon, 59, Elm Street, Covington; simple battery.
• Alexander Michael Marion, 33, Northolt Court, Conyers; DUI - less safe, improper lane usage.
• Jacob Curtis McDaniel, 36, Old Highway 81, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Sarah Lindsey Moore, 40, Lewis Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Daniel Arthur Nelsen, 25, Lakeloch Drive, Lizella; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Allison Wallace Nichols, 57, Wellington Trail, Covington; DUI - less safe.
• Debra Delaine Norton, 38, Dial Mill Road, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• George Woodroe Parks, 55, Pickens Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Eleno Ramirez, 46, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Keenan Merrelle Stephens, 42, Betty Anne Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage.
