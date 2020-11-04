The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Bryan Allen Blankenship, 36, Cooper Road, Social Circle, parole violation.
• Jeffrey Wynn Cofer, 67, Main Street, Porterdale; criminal damage to property, reckless conduct.
• Terrance Lemont Collins, 37, Railside Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Lucas Skyler Crenshaw, 17, Sears Road, Covington; criminal damage to property - FV.
• Ronald Fitzgerald Grant, 54, Windy Ridge Way, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Richard David Hill, Mill Pond Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• Barron Dino Jones, 34, Oakmond Court, Covington; probation violation - two counts.
• Cookie Deanna Lester, 47, Dove Place, Social Circle; possession of methamphetamine.
• Morrell Leonard Metts, 25, Hairston Road, Stone Mountain; aggravated stalking, burglary - F, violation of family violence order.
• Joseph Grant Minix, 37, Centennial Drive, Rutledge; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, probation violation, possession of arms by convicted felon.
• Daniel Bryan Neuhart, 32, Austin Lane, Jonesboro; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Robin Nathaniel Norman, 51, Hartville Road, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation.
• Destiney Me’Shae Smith, 19, Clearview Drive, Oxford; probation violation.
• Amorieyan Tyqwon Weaver, 17, Wellington Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, malice murder, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Flint Walker White, 49, Homeless; probation violation, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by deception - M.
• Natalie Jill Barrett, 50, Elon Court, McDonough; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Lakisha Danielle Bidding, 42, Falls Crossing, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Jeremy Kwatravious Boakye, 17, Kristen Place, Covington; failure to stop at stop sign, failure to yield, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Nakeyia Louisse Bryant, 28, Spillers Drive, Covington; electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit image.
• Cordez Antonio Cole, 28, Windridge Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Brandy Latasha Curgil, 30, Nixon Circle, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - third degree.
• Brandon Lee Fulcher, 41, Macedonia Church Road, Oxford; following too closely, homicide by vehicle in second degree - M.
• Ted Michael Hudgins, 60, Bethany Road, Covington; battery - FV.
• Brian lee Shaner, 53, Chimney Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, DUI - less safe, improper lane usage.
• Cristie Michelle Stowe, 22, Centennial Road, Rutledge; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of methamphetamine.
• Donovan Lazansky Strickland, 18, Pine Shadow Circle, Covington; entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card fraud - two counts, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, theft by taking - F.
• Jerenate Scotarius Thomas, 31, Pebble Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M; criminal damage to property - FV; simple assault - FV; terroristic threats and acts - F, FV.
• Michael Antwane Williams, 34, Vine Street, Madison; DUI - alcohol, stop sign and yield sign violation.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
