The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Daniel Andrew Addison, 72, Pine Street, Porterdale; public indecency.
• Brandon Durrell Anderson, 38, Woodpecker Court, Raleigh, N.C.; theft by deception.
• Candice La Andra Barnes, 40, Collier Street, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Anthony Paul Bell, 26, Rockingham Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Gary Bernard Brantley, 25, Avery Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Samuel Broughton Jr., 40, Old Mill Road, Rutledge; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Cardo Antrell Clements, 45, Shropshire Drive, McDonough; driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation, speeding.
• Travantae Keithnard Flewellen, 29, Dartmouth Lane, Albany; failure to appear.
• Arnithal Freeman, 70, Kirk Street, Covington; aggravated assault, simple battery.
• Brandon Eugene Galloway, 26, Colonels Road, Pendleton, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, probation violation, receipt, possession, or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Marquez Rasheed Gill, 23, Briar Hill Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Vana Yvonne Hawkins, 55, Little Haynes Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Gyjuan Dwayne Hawthorne, 24, Fairway Trail, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit crime, reckless conduct.
• Ellis Michael Henderson, 71, Newcastle Street, Atlanta; simple battery.
• Aaliyah Elise Hinds, 18, Fairclift Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• James Robert Hunter, 46, Wellington Drive, Covington; DUI - drugs.
• Interna Sixtus Ikogor, 18, Bay Creek Log, Loganville; brake lights and signals required, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no child restraint, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, operation of vehicle without current plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, wrong class of drivers license.
• Baron Edward Kilpatrick Jr., 25, Olive Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jack Eric Law Jr., 39, Varner Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Joe Brown Lester Jr., 59, Homeless; probation violation.
• Maria Elena Mobley, 45, Amber Stapp Studdard, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Ashley Marie Murray, 29, North Maine Street, Jonesboro; false report of a crime, leaving the scene of an accident, probation violation.
• William Rutherford, 43, Walker Drive, Monroe; no seat belts, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, purchase, possession, or have control of controlled substance, probation violation.
• Amber Brooke Stinchcomb, 28, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello; theft by shoplifting.
• Timothy Lane Stinchcomb, 44, Westview Drive, Covington; contempt of court, failure to appear.
• Darron Rarnard Stone, 23, Crestview Circle, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jimmy Ray Thompson, 58, Tom Ford Road, Monticello; DUI - alcohol, failure to signal when turning, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane usage, reckless driving, stopping, standing or parking on the roadway.
• Sheree Lynn Thompson, 32, North Herring Street, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Troy Cleon Turner, 60, homeless; probation violation.
• Corey LeVonte Weaver, 22, Kirkland Road, Covington; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
• Yolanda Naquogia White, 40, South Johnson Street, Newborn; battery.
• Anthony C. Williams, 44, homeless; probation violation.
• Dennis Williams, 64, Dennison Drive, Clarkston; failure to appear.
• Caleb Edwards Allen, 23, Homestead Way, Covington; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
• Lindsey Lavon Belcher Jr., 60, Bent Pine Court, Covington; duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
• Jacinta Latrice Blount, 47, Oak Creek Lane, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Terry Russell Brackett, 51, Academy Lane, Rutledge; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Phillip Jacob Brooks, 27, Brandi Lane, Covington; theft by taking.
• Tayshaun Emmanuel Edwards, 21, Forest Brook Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Sir-Anthony Marquail Ferrell, 32, Breckonridge Drive, Covington; battery.
• Jose Juan Gomez, 42, Piper Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Kendra Monea Goodman, 22, Boardwalk Avenue, Covington; affray.
• Zniya Anne-Marie Handy, 18, Edgefield Lane, Covington; hit and run, no proof of insurance.
• Latoya Nichole Harris, 39, Sailcloth Court, Lithonia, battery, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Rayvon Naheem Johnson, 32, Allen Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, parole violation.
• Zachary Smith Lee, 29, Neely Hammond Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, simple assault.
• Timothy Eric Little, 57, Barshay Drive, Covington; battery.
• Michael McCants, 34, West Street, Covington; battery.
• Taliah Demetria McCier, 35, Amalfi Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper stopping.
• Chyanne Sade McConey, 21, Trees of Avalon Parkway, McDonough; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Harold McGuire, 52, Winfall Lane, Lithonia; abandonment of dependent child - two counts.
• Monica Crystal Morris, 29, Curry Circle, Conyers; affray.
• Carrie Ann Parish, 38, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Rashard Jamal Partee, 40, River Garden Circle, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Selinda Ann Penn, 54, Maxie Court, Covington; affray.
• Calvin Pitts, 76, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; criminal trespass - two counts.
• Sonia Jenette Smith, 29, Trees of Avalon, McDonough; affray.
• Tyrell Lamar-Jacobs Thomas, 25, Wesley Way, Conyers; electronic transmission of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit image.
• Jeremy Cordon Tucker, 32, Pineneedle Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Jada Taylor Webb, 22, Valley Brook Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Kaleigh Lavon Williams, 17, Montgomery Court, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
