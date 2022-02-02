The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Jimi Nick Barrolle, 32, Marlon Drive, Covington; simple assault.
• Raymir Dajon Brown, 17, Lena Court, Covington; battery, simple battery.
• Gregory Scott Garris, 59, Cinnamon Fern Circle, Covington; reckless conduct, terroristic threats or acts.
• Robin Michele Gunnells, 53, Circle D Drive, Colbert; failure to appear.
• Zachary Taylor Haedike, 32, Cowan Road, Covington; aggravated child molestation, child molestation, rape, sexual. battery against a child under 16, sodomy, probation violation.
• D’Angelo Bacardi Haney, 19, Collier Street, Covington; aggravated assault; buy, sell motor vehicle or parts whith altered serial numbers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Albert Thomas Huff, 34, Country Creek Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• Kemond Love, 19, Morgan Circle, Madison; buy, sell motor vehicle or part with altered serial number; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving stolen property (gun).
• Terry Shawn Luke, 47, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; aggravated stalking, violation of family violence order.
• Calvin Lee Page, 53, Lee Road, Smiths Station, Ala.; theft by taking - 2 counts.
• Daniel Kenneth Pittman, 33, Alcovy Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Deloris Jean Potter, 48, Laurie Lane, Covington; drugs not in original container, failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christian Scott Roberts, 20, Alcovy Reserve Way, Covington; furnishing to purchase or possession by persons under 21, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, too fast for conditions.
• Jeremy Brett Shannon, 37, Woodhaven Drive, Covington; aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation - 2 counts, child molestation, cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, incest - 2 counts, sodomy - 2 counts, statutory rape - 2 counts.
• Curtis Joe-Lawayne Simms, 26, Bill Haven Lane, Riverdale; probation violation.
• Banita Lawanda Brown, 44, Mote Road, Covington; use in manufacture/distribution of controlled substance.
• Dewayne R. Dacres, 33, Landon Way, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Bradley David Fulton, 37, Chapman Way, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Dustin John Glasgow, 28, Oak Brook Lane, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Otis Washington Hall, 47, Landon Way, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jasmine Tasha Hamilton, 28, Wildcat Creek Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - 2 counts.
• Jalal Khan, 30, Glynnshire Court, Covington; battery.
• Debron D. Lewis, 55, Ridge Point Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jermaine Antonio Lopez, 38, Hidden Branch Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Taywyn Timothy Mason, 25, Thornwood Circle, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Jocelyn Christine Melvin, 43, Navajo Trail, Covington; DUI - drugs, improper lane usage.
• Dedrick Rashad Murphy, 42, Julia Ann Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Shucondrea Cornisha Nolley, 30, Oxford Way, Oxford; DUI - alcohol less safe, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance.
• Robin Lynne Parker, 63, Jackson Ridge Drive, Monticello; DUI - alcohol, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, improper lane usage, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Lamar Shelton, 54, Carter Street, Bostwick; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Christopher Jermaine Taylor, 44, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding.
