The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for March 15-21:
• Jibraan Abdurahman Ahmad, 29, Hometowne Studios, Covington; failure to appear.
• Vachel Lavon Black Jr., 27, Cecilia Street, Covington; aggravated stalking, battery, failure to appear.
• Crystal Michelle Hall, 42, Main Street, Kimball, Tenn.; probation violation.
• Caimien Jamal Hamilton, 28, Sewell Church Road, Mansfield; battery, criminal damage to property, harassing phone calls.
• Jeremy Wayne Hill, 45, Lovingood Road, Ringold; probation violation.
• Teresa Anne Hunt, 56, Geoffery Lane, Oxford; probation violation.
• Tammarus Sashay Hurst, 35, Ivy Street, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Janis John Jackson, 34, Ga. Highway 81, Loganville; probation violation.
• Flossie Jeanice James, 66, Ashley Drive, Oxford; probation violation.
• Mark Anthony Johnson, 35, Bear Creek Point, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Donnie Dwane Ladner, 37, homeless; criminal trespass.
• Adam Luera, 35, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, entering auto.
• William Scott Mitchell, 47, Laurie Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• John Ray Monk, 36, Oak Lake Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Franklin Moon, 50, Mountain Court, Covington; parole violation.
• Edgar Moreno, 19, Access Road, Covington; theft by taking, criminal trespass, entering auto, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Billy Earl Nicholson Jr., 51, Appalachia River Road, Madison; arson, aggravated assault.
• Arthur Lehman Owens, 77, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Waylon Randall Parker, 31, Fincher Road, Covington; battery, burglary.
• John Paul Reynolds, 24, Mill Street, Covington; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Estefani Rodriguez, 21, Fox Chase Court, Conyers; theft by taking.
• Shameeka Wilneshia Stone, 29, Lanier Road, Morrow; probation violation.
• Christopher Bernard Storey, 33, Columbus Drive, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Raqueljeane Alfra Stovall, 33, Clearview Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Keith Alexander Winstead, 30, Eva Drive, Hampton; giving fales name/addres or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Imarii Kristine Wyckoff, 28, Gibson Way, Covington; giving false name/addres or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Travonn Tshombe Young, 32, Trelawney Circle, Covington; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, burglary, criminal damage to property, no insurance, no seat belts.
• Bridrecous Lamonte Aiken, 31, Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington; drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
• Brandon Tyrus Allen, 40, West Buena Vista, Augusta; driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Ronald Keith Baker, 66, Thunder Fork Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
• Brady Michael Davis, 20, Park West Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
• Zaire Jacque Dean, 35, Wellington Drive, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - drugs, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Brittany Sherrell Ellis, 36, Burns Road, Carrollton; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts, speeding.
• Marquell Devonta Evans, 23, J.T. Wallace Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kellan Brittany Haas, 27, Falcon Ridge, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Joshua Edward Hall, 17, Oak Manor Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Matthew Charles Hall, 43, Dry Pond Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Cortney Renee Hardigree, 33, Elks Club Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Bartolo Hernandez, 38, Michael Court, Conyers; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Kelli Denise Herrera, 42, Deerfield Drive, Covington; contempt of court.
• Kathleen Farrell Matthews, 39, Washington Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration.
• Travarus Devontae McCollum, 25, Allen Drive, Covington; reckless conduct.
• James McDonald, 69, Henderson Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Eddie McFadden, 64, Greenleaf Road, Conyers; simple battery.
• Aaron Kenneth Montague, 49, Forbes Estate Drive, Jacksonville, N.C.; simple battery.
• Khalil Phil Morisset, 19, Benedict Drive, Covington; forgery.
• Shawn Thomas O’Keefe, 38, Old Atlanta Highway, Covington; unlawful conduct during 911 call.
• Kevin Felipe Pacheco, 23, Access Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Julia Anne Petrea, 26, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Amber Alexandria Robinson, 27, Benton Woods Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
• Kristin Colon Rodriguez, 26, Quincy Avenue, Griffin; theft by shoplifting.
• Jose Juanes Saucedo, 43, Collins Street, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, driving without a license.
• Timyra Janay Smiley, 19, Hill Street, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Phillip Spearman Jr., 22, Branchwood Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Amariyah Adayja Stephens, 19, Shoreline Trail, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, no tail lights.
• Frank Taylor Jr., 58, Labonte Parkway, McDonough; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, DUI, stopping/standing or parking outside business or residence.
• Johannah Lunicke Voltaire, 26, Saint George Place, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Brezhae’ Shilynn Williams 21, Rocky Point Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Le’Kia Nicole Williams, 34, Bob White Lane, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Jamalious Marcel Wise, 20, Wyatt Road, Monticello; driving without a valid license.
