The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Myesha Nicole Blackwell, 20, Mills Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Sherica Shantell Blackwell, 42, Mills Drive, Covington; aggravated assault; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Hisauen Isaiah Chaulk, 21, Haven Drive, Greenville, N.C.; theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Derek Ryan Claborn, 36, West Sycamore Court, Covington, probation violation.
• Angel Lenora Cooksey, 56, homeless, probation violation.
• Jeremy Parker Curtis, 48, Valley Drive, Resaca; false representation as representative of peace officer or fire service organization, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jimmy Reynold Fervil, 29, Palatine Place, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Kenneth Wayne Grindle, 38, Country Creek Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• Joshua Kane Hall, 30, Cross Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Harley Ann Harvard, 31, South Pine Street, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Joshua Lloyd Havener, 39, Parker Road, Auburn; probation violation.
• Wayne Anthony Hughes, 56, Belmont Trail, Covingtonn; probation violation.
• James Richard Ingram III, 30, Brighton Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Quintavious Lodell Jeff, 24, Colony Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance, probation violation, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property stolen out of state, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Hajil Kiuntas Jones, 20, Forest Way, Oxford; burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstructioon of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Rachael Marie Levanway, 33, Pointers Way, Covington; failure to appear.
• Melissa Leigh Loggins, 40, Ga. Highway 81 South, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Buffy Sharesse McKiver, 50, East Chester Circle, Conyers; criminal trespass, theft by taking.
• Cardell Jermaine Merrick, 44, Homestead; probation violation.
• Jeremy Edgar Mimbs, 40, Turner Lake Road, Covington; sexual exploitation child distribution, sexual exploitation of child possession.
• Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 48, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge; stalking.
• Jeffery Demond Norrington, 27, Sterling Lake Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Miesha Monae Norris, 29, Waldrop Cove, Decatur; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Michael James Paul, 25, Shore Wood Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Shalya Marshay Portis, 20, Cedar Lake Drive, Conyers; possession of marijuana with intent.
• Robert Tyjaun Reid, 20, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Corey Antwan Roberson, 28, Rosewood Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Tiffany Desiree Rodgers, 19, Bermuda Court, Covington; aggravated assault, armed robbery.
• Robert Lee Rodriguez, 32, Meadow Road, Newborn; probation violation.
• Marquis Elijah Ross, 22, Gibson Way, Covington, probation violation.
• Jamarcus Terrel Sawyer, 33, Bermuda Drive, Conyers; probation violation, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Shauntoya Elvira Lashey Singleton, Oak hill Lane, Monks Corner, S.C.; speeding, theft by receiving.
• Daniel Kipp Smith, 56, Kevin Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 57, Ga. Highway 20 South, Covington; failure to appear - two counts.
• Rena Faith Woods, 22, Rocky Settlement Lane, Resaca; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Cesar Alexis Balbuena-Valenzuela, 19, East Dollar Circle, Covington; possession of control of material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct.
• Delisha Reshawn Brown, 30, Cowan Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Andrew G. Calendar, 17, Belmount Trail, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Marquis Jelar Dukes, 30, South Lake Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Chizoba Ejike Enendu, 40, Harmony Place, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Carl Anthony Hill Jr., 44, Pebble Booke Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Joshua Scott Hudson, 31, Green Circle, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Michael Edward Lindsey, 50, Hillandale Drive, Lithonia; battery.
• Aaron Wendell Lucas, 22, Eden Street, Pascagoula, Miss., reckless driving.
• Sierra Chantele Stokeling, 27, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; theft by taking.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Road, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Carlos Jeantrae Webb, 32, Creekside Road, Jonesboro; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jacob Cody Whatley, 26, Aiken Court, Covington; battery, false imprisonmentt.
• Lee Leopoleon Whatley, 39, 75th Street, Cleveland, Ohio; theft by shoplifting.
