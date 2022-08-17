The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2022:
• Matthew Wayne Bishop, 37, Fincher Road, Covington; burglary - three counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a sawed off shotgun/rifle/machine gun/dangerous weapon.
• Charquez Dionte Brown, 26, Green Street, Covington; cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Dontae Keymon Burke, 17, Birch Street, Porterdale; loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, entering auto - two counts.
• William Anthony Cutts, 54, Channing Cope Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jerrica Michelle Davis, 41, Eastwyck Circle, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Delanius Quintrell Dorsey, 34, Beach Avenue, Social Circle; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Timothy Churwudi Eze Jr., 32, Thompson Avenue, Covington; false imprisonment, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Allen Talmadge Freeman III, 48, King Street, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Kentavious Glass, 22, Cologne Drive, Atlanta; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, driving without a valid license, DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, no seat belts, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property.
• David Brae Goodwin, 29, Woodcliff Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Devante Jamal Griffin, 30, Bear Mountain Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Sean Aaron Hall, 38, Lakeview Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Jabrylon Utravon Jones, 18, Lunsford Circle, Covington; probation violation, stalking.
• Olivia Mariah Kennedy, 28, Hightower Trail, Conyers; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry Arthur Kruel Jr., 43, Possum Point Drive, Eatonton; probation violation.
• Tamara Louise Kyles, 52, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, probation violation.
• Leslie Ann Morgan, 34, Oakwood Drive, Covington; battery.
• Able Godard Nwachukwu, 30, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; probation violation.
• Timothy Andrew Owens, 38, West Lake Court, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Dan Michael Parker, 63, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; failure to appear, interference with government property.
• Amber Tareen Pease, 37, Mill Chase, Covington; criminal trespass, aggravated assault.
• Johnny Lee Peavy, 43, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; probation violation.
• Michael Lavell Randle, 45, Heather Woods Court, Covington; child molestation.
• Samantha N. Robinson, 31, Dixon Road, Jonesboro; failure to appear.
• Tracey Darnell Smith, 45, First Avenue, Covington; probation violation.
• Richard Jean Stfleur, 54, Womack Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude, following too closely, improper lane usage, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Eric Daniel Stumpp, 52, Regent Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Isaac Eme Tasie, 45, North Green Field Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Akron Mark Wallace, 46, homeless; probation violation.
• David Lee Williford, 61, Pratt Drive, Covington; child molestation - three counts.
• Lashonda Monique Benjamin, 41, Hazel Street, Porterdale; aggravated assault, cruelty to children - two counts, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct.
• Diamond Monique Candler, 38, Hazelhurst Drive, Covington; battery.
• Steven Allen Erickson, 26, Ivy Street, Porterdale; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kiyonna Simone Johnson-Yearly, 26, Leisure Woods Lane, Decatur; DUI - alchol, obstructing an intersection.
• David McCallister, 39, Stone Street, Covington; cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts.
• Carlos Moreno Perez, 42, Somerset Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Cleveland Phillips Jr., 43, King Circle Drive, Swainsboro; disorderly conduct, DUI - alcohol less safe, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, improper lane usage; open container, operation of vehicle without current plate, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• Ruby Marie Tollisen, 46, Pickens Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - less safe, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage.
• Robert Lamont Wells Jr., 36, Spillers Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Kevin Jeffrey Willis, 60, Flowers Drive, Covington; abandonment of dependent child.
