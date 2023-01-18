The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2023:
• Edgar Lewis Banks, 30, Arch Helms Road, Americus; aggravated stalking.
• David Patrick Baynes, 63, Green Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Karolyn Renee Browden, 55, homeless; aggravated assault.
• Jovan A. Brown, 22, Lakewood Drive, Conyers; no tag/suspended/revoked or cancelled registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement, obscured tag.
• Melissa Anne Busbee, 45, Horshoe Springs Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Gary Bernard Cook, 59, Cecelia Street, Covington; probation violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights.
• Colby Brooks Dobbs, 20, Ashton Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - three counts.
• William David Elliott, 18, Elk Ridge Drive, Social Circle; reckless conduct.
• Brian Keith Fernandez, 34, Oak Grove Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident, vehicle turning left, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Shannon Montana Forshee, 27, Etten Drive, Monroe; probation violation.
• Terrence Wayne Groh, 31, Wellington Drive, Covington; reckless driving, terroristic threats and acts.
• Aklemia Shaeore Honeycutt, 46, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jessica Chiquita King, 37, Airport Road, Oxford; criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Michael Phillip McMahon, 35, Centerway South, Birmingham, Ala.; aggravated stalking.
• Justin Matthew Moore, 40, Pin Oak Drive, Bethlehem; probation violation.
• Karen Cash Oliver, 54, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; probation violation.
• Jonathan Spencer Parrish, 30, Carver Road, Griffin; failure to appear.
• Isaac Cole Purvis Lewis, 21, Stag Run Drive, Mansfield; public drunkenness.
• Zacheriah Matthew Robinson, 31, Creekside Way, Alpharetta; probation violation.
• Grant Taylor Schoolar, 28, Southern Trace Court, Peachtree City; probation violation.
• Destiney Me’Shae Smith, 21, Clearview Drive, Oxford; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Austin James Stapp, 25, Galahad Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Kimberly Diane Stephens, 39, Edith Lane, Lilburn; probation violation.
• John William Stone, 46, Cochran Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jahlyssa Alliyah Thomas, 27, Mountain Way, Covington; criminal damage to property, theft by taking.
• Demetrius Lamond Victor, 38, Harville Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Raven Symone Watson, 31, Salem Road, Covington; juvenile arrest order, probation violation.
• Martha Ann Young, 32, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
• Connie Maria Alexander, 50, Hidden Pines Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Michael Demonta Brittin, 21, Jack Circle, McDonough; driving without valid license, license to be carried and exhibited upon demand.
• Bonnie Aileen Brown, 52, Access Road, Covington; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration.
• Edward Alexander Brown, 34, Electric Avenue, Decatur; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to signal when turning.
• Hugo Fernando Castaneda, 42, Old Blue Point Drive, Social Circle; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license.
• Michael Antonio Cullins, 33, Hazel Street, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Seydrise Williams Hardy-Cottle, 23, Amber Way, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Danyel Shuanta Jefferson, 41, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Tyler Joseph Maresca, 25, King Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Calvin Hugh Maughon, 57, Booger Hill Road, Oxford; simple assault.
• Rylie Alyssa Mayfield, 19, Pleasant Hills Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Elijah Brian McMonagle, 19, East Wade Street, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Elsy Judedh Mejia, 47, Access Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Thomas Nash, 72, Trelawney Circle, Covington; simple battery.
• Brittnay Tsi’a Orsborn, 22, East Lawn Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Cody Thomas Pirkle, 28, East Country Woods Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Joseph Pierre Seay, 18, Sunflower Lane, Covington; disrupting public school, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, speeding.
• Hope Ureka Smith, 47, Cecelia Street, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Ulysses Andrew Smith, 26, Gross Lake, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, speeding.
• Megan Lynn Stapp, 31, Oak Driave, Social Circle; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Leonard Jerome Tucker, 40, Sara Court, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Shanenon Raysean Wair, 24, Flat Shoals Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
Recommended for you
Stacker explores the most popular book the year you were born. Click for more.The most popular book the year you were born
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.